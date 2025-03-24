How Pete Zillig's creative roadmap is driving change at Ford

So, what about retaining customers that have switched to a Ford EV?

In the US, the auto giant has launched the ‘Power Promise’ scheme, whereby a charging wall box, charging packages, and breakdown cover are also parcelled up as part of the EV package. This scheme could also potentially be delivered in the UK and Europe, he explains: “It’s a comfort blanket, because obviously you want a customer to never go back once they’ve purchased their first EV, hopefully a Ford EV. You want their next car to be an EV as well. Very few people will go back once they've driven an EV. But it's really about making sure that everything you do around that purchase is giving them peace of mind and security. Because it's a leap of faith for a lot of people the first time around.”

Brand loyalty from second-and first-time EV-purchasers has yet to be tested, says Zillig, because we are still in what he sees as “the first wave” of EV adoption: "When I joined Ford five years ago, the key catalyst was the transformation I could see ahead for the brand," Zillig explains. "It wasn't about continuing to support old nameplates like Focus and Fiesta. It was clear there was going to be a big transformation."

The brand's EV lineup tells this story. From the Mustang Mach-E to the Explorer, the electric Capri, and the upcoming Puma Gen E, each vehicle represents a strategic piece of the larger ‘Bring On Tomorrow’ puzzle.

"We've almost done things in reverse order in terms of price point," he says. "The Mach-E sits at the top as the most premium, followed by Capri, Explorer, and then the Puma Gen E, at around £30,000 – a very accessible EV with a monthly payment of around £300."

Meanwhile, on the commercial vehicle side, Ford has also launched the E-Transit – an electric version of the much-loved van that’s so ubiquitous on London’s streets.

“The future is taking longer”

But – just like driving through our beloved capital – the journey isn't without hold-ups and logjams. The automotive industry is experiencing a complex transition. "We all believe the future is electric," Zillig says, "but the future is taking longer to take hold than anticipated."

The dynamics are markedly different in Europe, he explains, where in Norway, 95 per cent of vehicles sold are now EVs. Whereas in the UK, electric cars accounted for 19.6 per cent of UK new car registrations in 2024. Petrol was the most popular fuel choice, with a 52.2 per cent of market share.

He points to significant barriers, particularly prevalent in the UK market: customer anxieties about range, charging infrastructure, and the withdrawal of government incentives, which seems at odds with the government’s ambitious target to ban new combustion car sales in 2035 and the ZEV mandate. That obliges car manufacturers to sell a certain percentage of electric cars in the UK per year, starting at 22 per cent in 2024 and rising to 80 per cent in 2030, or risk facing penalties.

“There's a level of patience involved, and there's also obviously a level of making sure that we stay compliant,” says Zillig. In real terms for Ford, this means one EV must be sold on the passenger vehicle side for every four equivalent combustion vehicles sold. On the commercial vehicle side, for every nine transits sold as combustion vehicles, Ford must sell one EV.

“We believe there should be more incentives in place for customers, in order to give them that segue into the EV market. A lot of those incentives have been withdrawn over recent times – but would really help. And then obviously, more charging infrastructure would help massively,” says Zillig.

Encouraging a limitless EV leap

The biggest obstacle remains changing perceptions, especially while customers are playing catch up. So how is Zillig applying creativity to the task?

Last year’s social-first spot "Dreamlike Drive" created by Born Social, aimed to ease anxiety about rapidly disappearing battery life, using a two-hour film to show what it’s like to drive the Ford Mustang Mach-E, as a drone followed the car driving through soaring landscapes and stunning mountain roads in Majorca.