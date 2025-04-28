Meet The Marketer Growing Fame for INEOS Automotive

“The really big thing about all of this stuff that's going on with tariffs and Trump and everything else is, is that uncertainty is very difficult for individuals. It's very difficult for businesses. It's very difficult for everyone. What was relatively predictable now is completely unpredictable. So at least we managed to get to a position on our station wagon where we are going to ask our customers to pay more,” he adds.

And to make its mark and capture customers and grow market share its marketing is obviously going to be vital. Hill knows that competitor brands, without the financial might of the major players, can play the David vs Goliath playbook and rely on being proactive instead. And that’s what his first campaign aims to do, with posters placed next to JLR showrooms and being driven around car showrooms too.

”We like to think of ourselves as being agile, young, growing and energetic, while also willing to have a bit of fun. I don't think there's anything more to it than that. We're not about being aggressive, I never want us to be aggressive - that's not what we are. But we're putting ourselves next to a Land Rover, which most people wouldn't do, putting the opposition's product in there. But we decided that we might as well call it out directly. What better place than to do that than in their territory? And their territory is, in this case, an out-of-home site, right next to a retailer,” he outlines.

It's a useful strategy for brands seeking to build fame, with out-of-home proving an agile medium to help create a sense of excitement when one brand relays a cheeky message at another.

“We want people to know who we are. We want people not to say ‘I haven't seen one of these cars. I'm not sure about it,’ because we want everyone to know about it. We don't have the budgets that Land Rover has got, so, we've got to use our nous and our sense of humour to get ourselves known and seen.”