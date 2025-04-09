ineos grenadier's challenger campaign to stand out against SUV sameness
The OOH campaign was created by Wunderhood Studios taking direct aim at competitor 4X4 brands
09 April 2025
INEOS Grenadier has launched a new campaign to challenge the increasingly sanitised category norms of SUV’s and 4x4s.
Created by Wonderhood Studios, “Us vs Them” is fronted by a provocative OOH billboard outside a large Jaguar Land Rover dealership in London.
The key visual shows a Land Rover Defender in pristine condition, looking face to face with an INEOS Grenadier scratched up and covered in mud with the challenger line reading “Let’s take this outside”.
The campaign is an extension of the Built For More brand platform which launched globally last year and aims to capture the raw and visceral experience of driving the INEOS Grenadier.
This next chapter is about boldly demonstrating what the INEOS Grenadier stands for and importantly stands against through its unique value in the market. It’s ultimate performance vs. show, mud vs. polish, active vs. sedated driving and analogue vs. automation. This hallmarks a tonal shift for the brand, fully embracing its challenger identity by taking the fight to the category.
Along with social, digital and OOH elements of the campaign, the brand will also featured an activation on Tuesday 8th April with the photographed, muddied Grenadier towing a billboard of the ad throughout Leamington Spa, the home of Jaguar Land Rover.
The campaign has been photographed by Oli Tennent, and created by senior creatives, Jen Ashton and Oli Short.
Aidan McClure, Chief Creative Officer, said: “INEOS Grenadier loves a challenge. It’s in their DNA. This is the start of getting their muddy elbows out and seeing more of this indomitable spirit.”
Jonathan Hill, Chief Marketing Officer, said: “It’s time we took the fight to the category and started owning the INEOS Grenadier challenger spirit – an unashamedly bold and proper 4x4 vehicle that was designed to buck the category obsessions that are stripping the feeling out of 4x4 driving. We’re bored of lawsuits in courtrooms. Let’s settle this dispute in the great outdoors.”
Media planning and buying was handled by Wavemaker.
Agency Credits:
Chief Creative Officer: Aidan McClure
Senior Creatives: Jen Ashton and Oli Short
Head of Planning: Joe Harris
Head of Account Management: Georgia Bullen
Account Director: Millie Watson
Account Executive: Hannah Chinyemba
Head of Design and Creative Operations: Roy Barker
Design Director: Tommy Spitters