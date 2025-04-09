ineos grenadier's challenger campaign to stand out against SUV sameness

INEOS Grenadier has launched a new campaign to challenge the increasingly sanitised category norms of SUV’s and 4x4s.

Created by Wonderhood Studios, “Us vs Them” is fronted by a provocative OOH billboard outside a large Jaguar Land Rover dealership in London.

The key visual shows a Land Rover Defender in pristine condition, looking face to face with an INEOS Grenadier scratched up and covered in mud with the challenger line reading “Let’s take this outside”.