Three UK's Talk More Than Football Returns

Peter Crouch said: “It's so important that we talk about mental health as a normal part of our everyday lives – that we break down the stigma and feel more comfortable to open up. Football brings us together, so just as we support our football team, we should also support each other. It’s as easy as a text, phone call or a quick ‘how’s your week been’ to connect, whether you’re heading to the stadium or heading home. It sounds simple but it’s a great place to start.”

On Thursday 3rd April, Three’s #TalkMoreThanFootball taxi fleet will offer free rides to passengers who are willing to talk about their mental health or simply use the journey to check in with one another. The taxis will be travelling from West Brompton Tube station to Stamford Bridge ahead of the Premier League clash between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur in London.

The idea for the taxis followed new research of 2,000 UK football fans, commissioned by Three, which found 42% of football fans feel more comfortable discussing personal issues with a taxi driver than with their friends because they don’t feel judged. Interestingly, 83% of football fans believe discussing mental health with their mates could help strengthen their friendships however over half (54%) would never broach the subject within their football friend groups.

This trend is reinforced by 61% of football fans admitting they have wanted to talk about their mental health with their mates but have avoided it because of how it could be perceived negatively within football culture. One in two (52%) supporters admit that having quieter, more private spaces to chat away from distractions would make them feel more comfortable discussing mental health with their football mates.

Aislinn O’Connor, Marketing Director at Three UK & Ireland said: “TalkMoreThanFootball is a reminder to the nation that help can be found anywhere. Whether it’s in the back of a taxi or with a friend at the football, a simple check-in or chat can make a huge difference to someone else. At Three, we feel passionately about the power of connection, in real life or through our phones. It can help to foster a greater sense of belonging and support for those around us.”

Sonya Trivedy, Executive Director of External Engagement at Samaritans, said: “It’s vital everyone feels able to talk about what they’re going through. With nearly two thirds of UK football fans admitting to having struggled with their mental health, clearly more needs to be done to tackle the stigma. Three UK’s innovative #TalkMoreThanFootball campaign, in collaboration with Samaritans, is a timely reminder of how impactful talking, and being listened to, really is.”

To experience one of Three’s #TalkMoreThanFootball taxis pop along to West Brompton Station on the evening of 3rd April, where the service will run on a first-come first-served basis. Or visit www.three.co.uk/talkmorethanfootball for more information.