The V&A Wants To Be a More Diverse Employer - Here's How It's Communicating That

CS: Were there any set targets to meet from the start?

Ellis: There wasn’t any specific number. The biggest task was: How do you actually embody that sentiment of being an inclusive and diverse place to work? What's interesting is, that although they haven’t previously done it from an employer proposition, the V&A has been on a mission to make what it stands for more accessible, such as with the V&A East. They also have opened up a V&A East Youth Collective initiative, which is all about welcoming younger individuals in who may not think of the V&A or that kind of side of museum culture as being something for them. For us, although there aren't any specific numbers, what was great throughout the process is almost sense-checking the sentiment, whether it is relevant and something people felt a connection to internally. We also did a lot of research externally. That was helpful to see that the direction we were heading in was useful.

Elvins: The brief was to retain current employees but also attract new talent. So, ensuring that the employees who are currently there feel a sense of sort of pride in what they do. And building a community around that while attracting new talent. A lot of people think the V&A is for certain roles and only has certain layers, but they also have front of house, security, and IT, so it's trying to open up the perceptions a bit. Then there is a whole other layer, which is large group of people who go to them to volunteer. These are all slightly different audiences that had to be captured within this.

Ellis: And to build to that, the strategy was: We have a framework which a lot of organisations often do when it comes to brand strategy, but we call it the four C's, and what that means is we will interrogate the company. What makes the V&A incredibly unique? What makes it something that people could get excited by and people will talk about? We then have Consumers which look at those audience groups - we looked at Current employees. We interviewed them. We spoke to 200 V&A Considerers and Non-Considerers to understand why they may not want to think about the V&A. Then we spoke to volunteers and we looked at the sector. A lot of these people just have an interest in arts and culture or museums in general, what we needed to work out was, what's everyone else saying? What can we say differently to stand out and demonstrate what the V&A offers? The fourth one: What is going on in a wider culture? What matters to people now more than ever, post-COVID, in this new recession-era and to work out what we need to motivate people to apply, consider, or even stay. The retainment part was a big part of this as well. Those four Cs identify an opportunity.

So, what can the V&A uniquely say? How can we compete versus the rest of the sector? And then also; What is true to how the audiences are feeling? They had already come to a strategic bit of thinking, which was, ‘together we make it V&A’ And that was the line. But what they were missing, which I think was the key role we played in the process, was imbuing that with meaning. What does ‘together we make a VNA’ mean? Throughout the whole process, we saw that is the collaboration. That's the inspiration that you see as soon as you get in the doors. The fact that the organisation is diverse and welcoming and how everyone forms a big piece of the V&A puzzle.