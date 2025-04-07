Waitrose Enlists Mo Gilligan For Easter Activation

Later the same day, Waitrose revealed something Big coming this Easter and what followed was ‘Big Green Bunny’, secretly powered by much-loved comedian, actor and food-lover, BAFTA Award-winning Mo Gilligan.

The activation at Battersea Power Station saw Big Green Bunny taking over the area's vibrant, high-footfall public space, Malaysia Square. It’s here that the immense rabbit gave away delicious, best-selling chocolate eggs as a reward to anyone who could prove they were grown-up enough to deserve an Easter Egg.

The activation went live on social media with posts showing Mo Gilligan in the Bunny Control Centre where, unbeknown to the public, he was the voice (and mind!) of the Big Green Bunny, as he pushed the Big Green Button to activate each egg being released!

The campaign film launches today (7th April) and sees Mo Gilligan where he communicates with an unsuspecting public and ultimately decides if they are worthy of an Easter treat. The comedian’s probing questions include crucial issues like, What time is your bedtime? Milk or Dark Chocolate? And show us your best Dad dance.

Nathan Ansell, Chief Customer Officer at Waitrose said: “With a wide selection of Easter Eggs ranging from premium to playful, we are perfectly poised to deliver against the adults-only premise that this bold campaign makes. Adults want Easter eggs too, shows not only that we have a delicious selection of treats for our customers, but we have a sense of humour too.”

Jo Lumb Co-Founder & Managing Partner at Wonderhood Makers said: “Easter is an important time for the whole family, and there’s no reason for adults to miss out on the fun. By understanding that grown-ups love chocolate just as much as any child, we hope this playful activation will give customers of all ages the permission to indulge in Waitrose’s delectable choice of eggs. The only problem is deciding whether or not to share!”

