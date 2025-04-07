Waitrose Enlists Mo Gilligan For Easter Activation
The campaign to promote the retailer's chocolate eggs includes an April's Fool's Day stunt
07 April 2025
Waitrose understands that grown-ups love Easter eggs every bit as much as kids, an insight that has inspired a new “adults-only” campaign and activation for the brand by Wonderhood Makers, the social-first content arm of Wonderhood Studios.
The mischievous campaign, fronted by comedy superstar Mo Gilligan, showcases the supermarket’s range of chocolate eggs – and plays an April Fool’s joke on chocolate-lovers everywhere.
The campaign launch follows a tease which went live on 1st April (April Fool’s Day), announcing on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook that Waitrose will no longer be selling Easter eggs to kids. The “adults only” message was also reinforced in-store with notices that read “no ID, no Egg,”, along with a public service announcement on LinkedIn by Nathan Ansell, Chief Customer Officer, Waitrose.
Later the same day, Waitrose revealed something Big coming this Easter and what followed was ‘Big Green Bunny’, secretly powered by much-loved comedian, actor and food-lover, BAFTA Award-winning Mo Gilligan.
The activation at Battersea Power Station saw Big Green Bunny taking over the area's vibrant, high-footfall public space, Malaysia Square. It’s here that the immense rabbit gave away delicious, best-selling chocolate eggs as a reward to anyone who could prove they were grown-up enough to deserve an Easter Egg.
The activation went live on social media with posts showing Mo Gilligan in the Bunny Control Centre where, unbeknown to the public, he was the voice (and mind!) of the Big Green Bunny, as he pushed the Big Green Button to activate each egg being released!
The campaign film launches today (7th April) and sees Mo Gilligan where he communicates with an unsuspecting public and ultimately decides if they are worthy of an Easter treat. The comedian’s probing questions include crucial issues like, What time is your bedtime? Milk or Dark Chocolate? And show us your best Dad dance.
Nathan Ansell, Chief Customer Officer at Waitrose said: “With a wide selection of Easter Eggs ranging from premium to playful, we are perfectly poised to deliver against the adults-only premise that this bold campaign makes. Adults want Easter eggs too, shows not only that we have a delicious selection of treats for our customers, but we have a sense of humour too.”
Jo Lumb Co-Founder & Managing Partner at Wonderhood Makers said: “Easter is an important time for the whole family, and there’s no reason for adults to miss out on the fun. By understanding that grown-ups love chocolate just as much as any child, we hope this playful activation will give customers of all ages the permission to indulge in Waitrose’s delectable choice of eggs. The only problem is deciding whether or not to share!”
