Simon Valcarcel and the Creative Six: The O2 Marketer Who Won 6 Lions

Simon Valcarcel On Creative Excellence

How important are creative accolades to you as a marketer?

Simon Valcarcel: Awards are an output of doing great work that shifts business outcomes, based on customer insight. That said, we love winning awards. It’s a great celebration of the team’s work and increases our profile which helps us retain and attract talent.

What’s your personal style when it comes to being a great client partner for agencies?

I work on being a good listener, actively encourage challenge, be honest and succinct in my feedback and to set a clear direction.

How do you get the best out of the relationship?

Trust and a spirit of collaboration to get to the best answer. We work with agencies to get independent, innovative and challenging thinking. We strive to provide the best environment for that to happen with regularity.

Daisy uses AI so creatively but what’s your bigger-picture view of the role AI can play in commercial communications — creatively and strategically — and how do you see this changing the nature of the marketer/agency relationship?

AI will be transformational but only if it elevates people and teams. That’s why I firmly believe in keeping humans in the loop. We’ll see production models disrupted and the speed and quality of strategy improve. However, the real shift is more existential… what does it mean to be human/a marketer, in the age of AI? It’s a question I reflect on daily. And a question I haven’t managed to answer. However, what guides me is the belief in using AI for good in all facets of my role.

Any tips for other marketers who want to use AI wisely?

Think deeply about your views on AI, how it will affect your role, your team and your agencies. An excellent starting point is ISBA’s 12 principles on gen AI usage. Also read Max Tegmark’s book, Life 3.0, and decide what AI future you want to be a part of shaping.