O2's rousing campaign to make the Red Roses household names
‘England, meet England’ by VCCP promotes the national team ahead of the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup
20 August 2025
Long-time partner of England Rugby, O2, launches its most powerful women’s rugby campaign to date: ‘England, meet England’. Created by the brand’s long-standing creative agency of record VCCP, the bold and uplifting campaign is designed to boost support and awareness of the Red Roses, making them famous in the hearts and minds of the nation.
Despite being the most successful rugby team England has ever produced, a staggering 62% of Rugby Union fans still can’t name a single Red Rose. O2’s latest work aims to change that, shining a national spotlight on the World Number One team as they charge headfirst into a home World Cup, riding high on the momentum of a Guinness Six Nations Grand Slam and the support of a growing fan base.
Academy Films and director Marcus Söderlund worked with VCCP’s global content studio Girl&Bear to create the hero film ‘Dive’. Set to the soundtrack ‘Weightless’ by Romy, the spot opens with the Red Roses in what looks like their changing room. In an unexpected twist, rather than getting ready for a game, we see them put on helmets before running and jumping out of the back of a plane, skydiving as a united team. We see the Roses in formation, forming a circle in the air, joining hands in a unified movement before releasing their parachutes and descending into a packed Allianz Stadium in Twickenham. They land and take their place, shoulder to shoulder, ready to take on their opponents. The film acts as a powerful metaphor for the team’s unstoppable rise: it’s a rallying cry for a team ready to claim their moment - calling on their country to get behind them.
The campaign reframes the Red Roses not just as elite athletes, but as national heroes, and is a key part of O2’s continued commitment to parity in rugby, marking the brand putting equal amounts into its sponsorship of both the men’s and women’s teams. The work also follows O2’s partnership with Women’s Sports Trust (WST), which aims to increase visibility of the Red Roses and help promote women’s rugby more broadly. Together with the RFU, O2 has played a pivotal role in closing the gender awareness gap that WST’s research highlighted, and elevating the Red Roses to unprecedented visibility, resulting in a 14% growth in awareness, 57% growth in social media followers, and a record-breaking women’s rugby crowd of 58,000 fans at the Women’s Guinness Six Nations 2023 Grand Slam decider.
Out of home executions, shot by Michelle Watt, range from impactful 96-sheet team shots with the core campaign line, to smaller group and solo player portraits - boldly positioning each Red Rose as a player the nation should know. Social and reactive content will celebrate player moments and squad milestones as the tournament progresses.
Running from today, ‘England, meet England’ will roll out across TV, video on demand, online, out-of-home, PR, experiential and a social-first campaign that goes beyond match-day coverage to showcase the individual personalities and unique skills of the squad.
To shine a light on the characters behind the team, O2 have also teamed up with renowned hypeman and promoter, Chabuddy G (played by British Comedian, Asim Chaudhry), hiring him as the Red Roses new PR Manager. Created by O2’s sponsorship agency, MSQ Sport + Entertainment, the mockumentary social series, will bring out the players' personalities as they entertain the self-professed PR Guru, AKA Cha-rugby G’s crash course in questionable PR stunts, wacky celebrations, and tips for ‘going viral’.
Rachel Swift, Brand and Advertising Director at Virgin Media O2, said: "This year O2 and England Rugby are celebrating 30 years of partnership, and with the Red Roses dominating women’s rugby, and the upcoming Rugby World Cup on home turf, now more than ever we want to help connect fans to the team and grow the women’s game.
“The Red Roses are England’s most decorated rugby team - and yet they’re not yet front of mind. With ‘England, meet England’, we’re giving them the epic entrance to the tournament they’ve earned and calling on the nation to get behind them and Wear the Rose. With the Women’s Rugby World Cup just around the corner, we’re spotlighting the Red Roses’ incredible talent and we’re proud to be behind them every step of the way."
Nikki Lindman, Creative Director at VCCP, added: "We’re incredibly proud to be part of this moment for the Red Roses. They’re on an incredible winning streak, but somehow still under the radar. This campaign is a proper introduction - confident, powerful, and full of heart. We wanted to make something that felt as big as the stage they’re about to step onto. Hopefully it gives people goosebumps… and makes them proud to cheer them on.”
The integrated campaign was created by VCCP, Virgin Media O2’s creative agency of record since 2002, when the agency was founded. Media planning and buying was driven by MG OMD, MSQ Sport + Entertainment led on partnership management, experiential activations, and PR was managed by Virgin Media O2, with a supporting earned media campaign created and led by W Communications. The PR activity embodies ‘England, meet England’, providing fans across the UK with the opportunity to get behind their national team and share their own message of support for inclusion in a first-of-its-kind AI powered team talk. Each message will be collated using an advanced AI technology system and transformed into a single, unified track, creating a rallying cry that captures the collective ‘voice’ of the nation. The final track will be shared with the Red Roses during the tournament, enabling supporters to not only be heard as they cheer the team on, but to be part of England’s Rugby World Cup story.
For the first time, O2 is also an official partner of the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, which will see O2 customers enjoy exclusive access to tickets for all 32 matches and unforgettable experiences via Priority, O2’s award winning customer reward programme. O2 will also set the stage for six-weeks of entertaining action with an unmissable opening show performance from acclaimed singer-songwriter Anne-Marie ahead of the first match of the tournament at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland on Friday, 22 August. Additionally, ten stores across Host Cities will be updating the O2 logo on the front of each store, replacing the ‘O’ with the Rugby Rose with staff and colleagues wearing England Rugby shirts in-store.
CAMPAIGN CREDITS
CLIENTS: O2
DIRECTOR OF PARTNERSHIPS AND SPONSORSHIP: Gareth Griffiths
MARKETING DIRECTOR: Simon Valcarcel
HEAD OF ADVERTISING AND CAMPAIGNS: Johnny Winn
HEAD OF SPORT: Marie Houlgate
SENIOR CAMPAIGN MANAGER: Nina Dubravec
CAMPAIGN MANAGER: Iona Murray-Spink
PARTNERSHIPS MANAGER - SPORT: Jamie Brown
SENIOR CONSULTANT - SPORT: Jessica White
PR & SOCIAL: Olivia McKee, Chloe Rainford & Sophie Hack
ADVERTISING AGENCY: VCCP
EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: David Masterman
CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Nikki Lindman
CREATIVES: Jake Wiseman & James Ginn
MANAGING PARTNER: Olivia Packshaw
BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Alexandra Gluck
SENIOR ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Kate Jackson
SENIOR ACCOUNT MANAGER: Jamie Glazer
DEPUTY CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER: Clare Hutchinson
PLANNING DIRECTOR: Lotte Jones
PLANNER: Liberty Covill
PRODUCTION: Girl&Bear
SENIOR INTEGRATED CREATIVE PRODUCER: Pip Seymour-Judd
AGENCY TV PRODUCER: Ed Thorn
DIGITAL AGENCY: Bernadette
CREATIVE DIRECTOR AND HEAD OF 3D: Jon Bancroft
ASSOCIATE PROJECT DIRECTOR: Luke Dougherty
PROJECT MANAGER: Nayef (Nay) Hassan
INTERACTIVE DESIGNERS: Štěpán Sebastián Hlouch, Linas Jovaisas, Nik Karpov
PRODUCTION COMPANY: Academy Films
DIRECTOR: Marcus Söderland
1ST AD: James Sharpe
DOP: Barry Ackroyd
SKY DIVING CAM OPERATOR: Chris Cookie
PRODUCTION DESIGNER: Ben Ansell
EXECUTIVE PRODUCER:Darapen Vongsa-Nga
PRODUCER: Dulcie Kellett
EDITORS: TRIM EDITING
EDITOR: Tom Grove Carter
EXEC PRODUCER: Pia Ebrill
BROADCAST AFFAIRS MANAGER: Katie Singer
PLANNING AND BUYING AGENCY: MG OMD
MEDIA CLIENT BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Hollie Hambilton
CLIENT ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Nadia Murrell
STRATEGY DIRECTOR: Gareth White
PLANNING DIRECTOR: Will Maclure
DIGITAL ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Miranda Roberts
SPONSORSHIP AGENCY: MSQ Sport and Entertainment
FOUNDING PARTNER: Jamie Wynne-Morgan
STRATEGY PARTNER: Georgia Bridgwood
MANAGING PARTNER: Kim Broadbent
CREATIVE PARTNER: Seth Jones
SENIOR ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: George Williams
SENIOR ACCOUNT MANAGER: Ade Ojigbo
SENIOR ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE: Abby Ward
SENIOR CREATIVE: Issie Mandry
SENIOR DESIGNER: Seb Bailey
SENIOR PRODUCER: Hannah Lane
PHOTOGRAPHER: Michelle Watt
1st ASSISTANT: Daniel Cochran
2nd ASSISTANT: Robin Bernstein
LIGHTING TECH: Sean Morrow
DIGI TECH: Laimonas Stasiulis
PRODUCTION MANAGER: Ester Viana
SET DESIGNER: Andrew Clarkson
SET ASSISTANT: Kenechi Carmel
SET ASSISTANT: Harry Ezzat
STYLIST: Amy Thompson
SPARK: Toby Norman
RUNNER: Alishia Shaw
RUNNER: Ollie Wood
RUNNER: Rowan Hutchings
RUNNER: Hope Worley
HMUA: ℅ Untitled Artists
MEDIC: Reema Shah
POST PRODUCTION COMPANY: Rascal Studio
POST PRODUCER: Ellie Thwaites and Lisa Fox
POST SUPERVISOR: Kalle Lundberg
COLOURIST: James Bamford
LEAD COMPOSITOR & ONLINE: Paul Wilmot
EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Jen Le Noury
PRODUCTION ASSISTANT: Noemi Seminara
DESIGN AND ARTWORK: Girl&Bear
DESIGN DIRECTOR: Lee Bodell
STUDIO MANAGER: James Perry
SENIOR CREATIVE ARTWORKER: Toby Kadir
RESOURCE MANAGER: Yasmine Moridi
AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: 750 MPH
SOUND ENGINEER: Sam Ashwell
PRODUCER: Olivia Ray and Carla Thomas
MUSIC SUPERVISION: Twelve Decibels - Daniel Payne