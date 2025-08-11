Heathrow Retail Campaign highlights its range of choice

Shot by photographer James Day, the creative covers playful yet sophisticated moments highlighting that, from iconic brands to effortless services, travellers are spoilt for options from the moment they arrive at Heathrow Airport.

Taking cues from typical fashion or perfume advertising, the creative centres on a striking, fashion-forward visual: a model styled in multiple items at once, a bold juxtaposition of sophisticated wit and effortless chic.

The suite of shots includes a woman confidently wearing three pairs of sunglasses, a man lost in a music trance while wearing another two pairs of headphones around his neck, a woman caught between sushi or spaghetti, and finally another woman who has picked up her shopping from reserve and collect while enjoying multiple beverages.

The new campaign highlights that with over 250 stores, shopping at Heathrow offers an unmatched range of choice, exclusive perks, and everything travellers might need before, during, and after their journey.

Meenal Varsani, Head of Marketing, Loyalty & Customer Engagement at Heathrow, said: “This playful campaign shines a light on the range of shopping, food and beverage that is available at Heathrow, transforming the airport experience into a destination for style and convenience.”

Richard Denney, Joint Chief Creative Officer at St Luke’s, said: “Heathrow’s retail offering is second to none so what better way to prove it than with a campaign that sells it with style, wit and a wink.”