Heathrow departs from Christmas Clichés to Celebrate Special Moments

The campaign is set to run for two months across various platforms, including TV, VOD, cinema, DOOH, OOH, and social media in the UK, with specific placements in locations like Spitalfields Market and Lakeside Shopping Centre starting from November 6.

Meenal Varsani, Heathrow’s Head of Marketing & Customer Engagement, said: “Travelling during the festive season imbues a special meaning to the journey: the people you travel to see, and travel with. In our new campaign ‘On this day,’ different traveller memories are celebrated as new experiences and memories are made.”

Rich Denney, Joint Chief Creative Officer at St Luke’s, added: “The airport is a special place that can trigger memories for many of us as we set off on new adventures. The departure halls also signal the start of a journey, and so it’s fitting that the characters in these films are on their way towards new beginnings at the most wonderful time of the year.”

The campaign's objective is to position Heathrow as the launchpad for exceptionally memorable festive journeys, catering to all individuals, regardless of who they are or what they're celebrating. This initiative builds on last year's Christmas spot by St Luke’s, where Heathrow encouraged travellers to 'depart as you mean to go on'.