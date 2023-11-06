Heathrow xmas 2023

Heathrow departs from Christmas Clichés to Celebrate Special Moments

Created by St Luke's, the campaign aims to make the airport the launchpad for extra special festive journeys

By creative salon

06 November 2023

Heathrow Airport has launched its festive campaign for 2023, emphasising the sentiment that the most cherished holiday memories are often created with loved ones, particularly when travelling thorugh the UK’s largest airport.

The campaign, crafted by St Luke’s, takes a departure from traditional Christmas clichés by spotlighting intimate moments among travellers embarking on their festive journeys and the enduring memories that ensue.

Staged in Terminal 5, which remained operational during the filming process, the integrated campaign unfolds through three emotionally charged human stories.

In the first ad, titled 'Love', a young couple finds inspiration for future holidays together after witnessing an older couple at the airport. Notably, both actor couples featured in this film are real-life couples, injecting an authentic emotional resonance.

The second ad, 'Arrival', revolves around a multi-generational family preparing for a trip to New Delhi. Amid the hustle and bustle of the family sharing a pre-flight meal at Gordon Ramsay’s Plane Food, a photo triggers a seven-year-old memory of a previous trip. As they reminisce, exciting news from the young couple gives the entire family something to look forward to.

The third film, 'Keepsake', focuses on a father and daughter sharing a poignant moment reminiscing about their departed loved one. The father passes his daughter a handkerchief that once belonged to her granddad, and she reveals she's already wearing his lucky coin around her neck. The scene unfolds in the world-exclusive Fortnum & Mason bar at T5.

Each film concludes with a touching twist and the tagline: 'Heathrow. The best memories start here.' The films were directed by Ed Morris through RiffRaff Films.

The campaign is set to run for two months across various platforms, including TV, VOD, cinema, DOOH, OOH, and social media in the UK, with specific placements in locations like Spitalfields Market and Lakeside Shopping Centre starting from November 6.

Meenal Varsani, Heathrow’s Head of Marketing & Customer Engagement, said: “Travelling during the festive season imbues a special meaning to the journey: the people you travel to see, and travel with. In our new campaign ‘On this day,’ different traveller memories are celebrated as new experiences and memories are made.”

Rich Denney, Joint Chief Creative Officer at St Luke’s, added: “The airport is a special place that can trigger memories for many of us as we set off on new adventures. The departure halls also signal the start of a journey, and so it’s fitting that the characters in these films are on their way towards new beginnings at the most wonderful time of the year.”

The campaign's objective is to position Heathrow as the launchpad for exceptionally memorable festive journeys, catering to all individuals, regardless of who they are or what they're celebrating. This initiative builds on last year's Christmas spot by St Luke’s, where Heathrow encouraged travellers to 'depart as you mean to go on'.

CREDITS

Brand: Heathrow

Client:

  • Meenal Varsani – Head of Marketing & Customer Engagement

  • Nicola Smith – Senior Brand & Marketing Manager

  • Nathan Charles - Marketing Campaign Manager

  • Vicki Lewis - Marketing Campaign Manager

Agency & Production Credits

Creative Agency: St Luke’s

Joint Chief Creative Officer: Rich Denney

Creatives: Phillip Meyler & Darren Keff

Agency Producer: Chloe London

Chief Strategy Officer: Dan Hulse

Strategy Director: Elly Fenlon

Business Director: Leanne Silman

Account Director: Charlotte Crawley

Account Executive: Suzanne Stewart

Creative Producer: Christine Sibthorp

Head of Design: Pete Mould

Studio Manager: Anna Leapman

Production Company: Riff Raff Films

Director: Ed Morris

Director of Photography: Ivan Bird

Executive Producer: Tracey Cooper

Producer: Swifty Hanrahan

Production Manager: Frank Hanrahan

Production Assistant: Sarah Graley

1st AD: Benji Edwards

Make up: Bev Pond-Jones

Costume Designer: Lucy Hagan

Editor: Charlie Von Rotberg, Stitch

Post-production/VFX/Grade: The Post Arm

VFX Producer: Sarah Antrobus

Online: Tony Lawrence, Simon Hall

Colourist: Seamus O’Kane

Music production: Soundtree Music

Music track: Pluck

Audio post-production: Ben Leeves, Jungle Studios

Print/Out of Home

Photographer: Dan Ross

Photographer's assistant: Stuart Harper

Retouching: Alex Murray, Alan Murray

Media Planning & Buying: Wavemaker

