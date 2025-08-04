Maynards Bassetts HERO

Maynards Bassetts' ‘Set the Juice Loose’ (again) in summer OOH campaign by VCCP

Maynards Bassetts and global creative agency of record VCCP is back with another playful installment of the long-standing ‘Set the Juice Loose’ out of home campaign

By Creative Salon

04 August 2025

This next chapter continues to build on the award-winning brand campaign - which previously saw collectible figurines go up against delicious Wine Gums and Jelly Babies, winning awards at Campaign Big and Creative Circle. This year, VCCP is bringing back the juice through an evolution designed to rekindle the UK’s love of Maynards Bassetts.

Targeting both long-time fans and slightly younger 35-55 audience, the campaign re-energises Maynards Bassetts’ nostalgic charm by turning everyday kitchen utensils into the unexpected stars of the show.

  • Maynards corkscrew insitu copy

    1/3

  • Maynards Juicer insitu copy

    2/3

  • Maynards Blender insitu copy

    3/3

The campaign was produced by VCCP’s global content creation studio Girl&Bear Studios, who commissioned photographer Franck Allais. This time round, ‘Corkscrew’, ‘Juicer’ and ‘Blender’ are the objects letting the juice loose, brought to life in a series of bold and playful posters, featuring kitchen utensils with character and just the right amount of wear.

The nationwide out-of-home campaign is supported by social and a content partnership with The Independent and BuzzFeed.

To drive awareness and conversation, the posters will be placed in impactful and high-reach locations, all led by Publicis Media UK.

Amy Lawson, Senior Brand Manager at Mondelez said: “We are thrilled to share our latest evolution of ‘Set the Juice Loose’. With this campaign we are tapping into the playful, juicy nature of our products in a way that highlights our taste appeal and puts our delicious sweets front of mind in the moments that matter.”

David Masterman, ECD at VCCP said: “The explosion of juice that happens in your mind when you see a Jelly Baby or a Wine Gum in these predicaments is juicier, and far more mouthwatering, than we could ever shoot.”

CREDITS:

CAMPAIGN TITLE: Maynards Summer 2025 ‘Set The Juice Loose’

CLIENT: Mondelez

ADVERTISING AGENCY: VCCP

CCO: Chris Birch & Jonny Parker

EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: David Masterman

ASSOCIATE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Elias Torres

ASSOCIATE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Dan Glover-James

BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Matt Smith

SENIOR ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Bella Johnston

ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE: Ilyria Remington

GROUP PLANNING DIRECTOR: Gethin James

SENIOR PLANNER: Charlotte O'Brien

CONTENT CREATION STUDIO: Girl&Bear Studios

SENIOR INTEGRATED CREATIVE PRODUCER: Georgina Ehmcke

ASSISTANT ARTLAB MANAGER: Nick Norman

EDITOR: Brad Baraud

POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Girl&Bear

POST PRODUCER: Noah Thompson

AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Girl&Bear

SOUND ENGINEER: Emily Vizard

PHOTOGRAPHER: Franck Allais

CGI ARTIST: David McLeod (B&A Reps)

RETOUCHING: Stanley's Post - Sam Redwood & Joana Saramago

MEDIA AGENCY: Publicis Media UK

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.