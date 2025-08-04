Maynards Bassetts' ‘Set the Juice Loose’ (again) in summer OOH campaign by VCCP

The campaign was produced by VCCP’s global content creation studio Girl&Bear Studios, who commissioned photographer Franck Allais. This time round, ‘Corkscrew’, ‘Juicer’ and ‘Blender’ are the objects letting the juice loose, brought to life in a series of bold and playful posters, featuring kitchen utensils with character and just the right amount of wear.

The nationwide out-of-home campaign is supported by social and a content partnership with The Independent and BuzzFeed.

To drive awareness and conversation, the posters will be placed in impactful and high-reach locations, all led by Publicis Media UK.

Amy Lawson, Senior Brand Manager at Mondelez said: “We are thrilled to share our latest evolution of ‘Set the Juice Loose’. With this campaign we are tapping into the playful, juicy nature of our products in a way that highlights our taste appeal and puts our delicious sweets front of mind in the moments that matter.”

David Masterman, ECD at VCCP said: “The explosion of juice that happens in your mind when you see a Jelly Baby or a Wine Gum in these predicaments is juicier, and far more mouthwatering, than we could ever shoot.”

CREDITS:

CAMPAIGN TITLE: Maynards Summer 2025 ‘Set The Juice Loose’

CLIENT: Mondelez

ADVERTISING AGENCY: VCCP

CCO: Chris Birch & Jonny Parker

EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: David Masterman

ASSOCIATE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Elias Torres

ASSOCIATE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Dan Glover-James

BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Matt Smith

SENIOR ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Bella Johnston

ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE: Ilyria Remington

GROUP PLANNING DIRECTOR: Gethin James

SENIOR PLANNER: Charlotte O'Brien

CONTENT CREATION STUDIO: Girl&Bear Studios

SENIOR INTEGRATED CREATIVE PRODUCER: Georgina Ehmcke

ASSISTANT ARTLAB MANAGER: Nick Norman

EDITOR: Brad Baraud

POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Girl&Bear

POST PRODUCER: Noah Thompson

AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Girl&Bear

SOUND ENGINEER: Emily Vizard

PHOTOGRAPHER: Franck Allais

CGI ARTIST: David McLeod (B&A Reps)

RETOUCHING: Stanley's Post - Sam Redwood & Joana Saramago

MEDIA AGENCY: Publicis Media UK