Cult Kits Kicks Off With First Brand Platform

Wiseguys’ is the first creative execution from ‘The Shirt Matters’, a platform designed to reinforce Cult Kits’ unique position at the intersection of football and wider popular culture. While competitors focus on kits as collectibles, Cult Kits explores how they act as personal and cultural artefacts, each one telling a story.

Paul Kocur, Associate Creative Director at VCCP said: “As a creative, I’ve always wanted to direct. This was the perfect chance to collaborate with a brand I love, tell a smart story, and do it all on a shoestring. We wanted to create something that would stand out, entertain, and make people think differently about a football shirt. Cult Kits isn’t just selling jerseys – they’re curating culture. And we wanted the work to reflect that.”

David Jones and Robert Kocur, Co-founders at Cult Kits, said: “We’ve always seen Cult Kits as more than just a place to buy football shirts. We’re about stories, style, and cultural crossover. This campaign shows how much a shirt can really mean – and does it in a way that’s smart, funny, and distinctly us.”

Olly Calverley, Head of Film and Content and Ed Rosie, Executive Producer at Girl&Bear said: “This is one of those brilliant projects that comes along every now and then, and we just couldn’t resist getting involved. It's a great brand with a killer script, and with so much talent across Girl&Bear, we had everything we needed to make it happen - so we got stuck in and had a great time doing it.”

