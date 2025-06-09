'There Is Only One Wimbledon' This Grass Court Season

Annabel Croft, British former professional player, commentator and All England Club Member, reflected: “There’s a solitary mental challenge to overcome to reach the top of the sport and that is heightened when Wimbledon means so much to so many. I used to have a dream of being surrounded by vines and grass holding me back.” Annabel has also provided an authentic commentator’s voiceover to the campaign.

Britain’s Alfie Hewett OBE, who won the gentlemen’s wheelchair singles and doubles titles at The Championships last year, said: “Wimbledon brings a different kind of pressure, it’s home soil. It’s the one I have dreamed about most, so when you’re out there on those grass courts, the expectations - your own and everyone else’s - can mess with your head. But that’s also what drives you. You prepare harder, focus more, and dig deeper - because there is only one Wimbledon, and winning here means everything.”

Looking back on her success at last year’s Championships, defending ladies’ singles champion, Barbora Krejcikova said: “When you compete at Wimbledon, you feel the history around you, the legends, the traditions, the royal connections. It makes you want to rise to the occasion. Holding that beautiful trophy as a Wimbledon Champion, the same way my mentor Jana Novotna did, was an incredible experience. It was an incredibly powerful and long-lasting moment that I will remember forever.”

Carlos Alcaraz, two-time Wimbledon singles champion, commented: “At Wimbledon, it’s not just about winning the title. It’s about becoming part of something bigger. When I was 11 or 12, I said in an interview that my dream was to win Wimbledon. The pressure you put on yourself to achieve the things you’ve always dreamed of can be overwhelming at times but defending my title last year and holding that trophy on Centre Court again was a special moment I’ll always remember.”

Running from 9 June and throughout The Championships, ‘There is only one Wimbledon’ will roll out across global markets and broadcast channels including the BBC (UK), ESPN (North America and LATAM), Eurosport (Europe), Sky-Italia, Amazon Prime (Germany), Movistar (Spain), beIN (France & MENA), Star India, Channel Nine (Australia), NHK & WOWOW (Japan), CCTV & Tencent (China), and SuperSport (South Africa).

Alongside the hero film, the campaign will include OOH, social content and PR activations tailored and localised to individual markets. The campaign aims to broaden Wimbledon’s reach and deepen its engagement, particularly with global sports fans, and reinforce its position at the pinnacle of sporting and cultural excellence.

The campaign was brought to life with VCCP’s global content studio Girl&Bear, who worked with director Folkert Verdoorn and production company Magna Studios. Post-production was led by Black Kite Studio.

Usama Al-Qassab, Marketing and Commercial Director at The All England Lawn Tennis Club, said: “Wimbledon represents more than just a tennis tournament for our millions of fans around the world – it‘s a global symbol of sporting excellence, heritage and human drama. Our new trailer captures this by portraying the inner world of the player – the tension, the pressure, the breakthrough. We’re proud to launch this trailer as the first expression of our new campaign: ‘There is only one Wimbledon’.”

Darren Bailes, Global Chief Creative Officer at VCCP, said: “This was a rare opportunity to create something for a brand that truly stands alone. Wimbledon is revered around the world, not just for its heritage, but for what it demands of its players. Everything means more at Wimbledon – the pressure, the focus, the will to win. With ‘There is only one Wimbledon’, we wanted to visualise that psychological battle and show what it really takes to win on this stage.”

The Championships, Wimbledon 2025, will take place from 30 June to 13 July.

