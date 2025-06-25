Barclays Celebrates The 'Moments That Matter'

The campaign is brought to life in a visually arresting way by acclaimed Academy Films director Billy Boyd-Cape, in collaboration with VCCP’s global content studio, Girl&Bear.

This new work marks the first campaign developed by VCCP since their appointment earlier this year as Barclays’ global creative agency of record. The partnership reflects a shared philosophy of bold creativity and storytelling that connects authentically with audiences.

Simon Groves, Global Managing Director of Brand, Creative and Media at Barclays, said: “it’s in the moments that matter where the right support makes the biggest difference. Whether it’s a coach courtside or a financial partner in your corner, this campaign celebrates what can be achieved with the right partner supporting you. We’re proud to be that partner for our customers and clients, and to bring that message to life through our partnership with The Championships, Wimbledon.”

Chris Birch and Jonny Parker, Chief Creative Officers at VCCP, added: “We wanted to capture the way time stretches in those big moments - when one serve or one decision could change everything. Sport delivers those moments in technicolour, and Wimbledon is the cultural high point of the summer. Everyone recognises the feeling of time freezing in a big moment - whether you’re on Centre Court or just facing a make-or-break moment in your own life. It’s cinematic and grounded in truth. With nearly as much drama as Wimbledon itself.”

The campaign was creatively led by VCCP’s Liam Wilson, Creative Director, with Tom Dyson and Lance Boreham as Copywriter and Art Director respectively.

Moments That Matter launches today across TV, VOD, OOH and press in the UK and US, with support from M&C Saatchi. Media planning and buying was handled by OMD.

Credits:

CAMPAIGN TITLE: Moments that Matter

CLIENT: Barclays

