Canon has Created Different

The campaign launches with a high-energy hero film showcasing three standout creators: an extreme pogoist called Henry Cabelus, a former Olympic swimmer turned TikTok dancer called Kristina Makushenko, and a makeup illusionist with over 2M followers, called Mimi Choi. TikTok-style transitions and sharp editing bring their unique crafts to life. Supporting ‘before-and-after’ behind-the-scenes films highlight the visual leap Canon gear enables.

The entire campaign was produced, and delivered exclusively by Girl&Bear, VCCP’s global content creation studio. Directed by Girl&Bear’s own Ed Rosie, the hero 20” film was at the heart of the production, supported by over 100 additional assets including 6” bumper ads, bespoke behind-the-scenes content, and a full photography campaign designed for both retail and online platforms. Running for six weeks across YouTube, TikTok, Meta, and Google Ads in the UK, France, and Germany, every element of the campaign was crafted under one roof by the expert teams at Girl&Bear, Girl&Bear Post, and Design & Artlab.

Ingrid Masachs, EMEA Marketing Director at Canon EMEA said: “This campaign puts Canon right where it belongs - at the heart of creator culture. We’re showing that Canon isn’t just keeping up, it’s setting the pace.”

Jim Capp, Creative Director at VCCP, said: "The creators who stand out are the ones who push limits — with both their ideas and their craft. As their views soar, they demand more from their stills and video. This launch piece for the new platform spotlights three creators doing exactly that.”