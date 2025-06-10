Müller FRijj Disrupts The Grindset Culture

To bring this campaign to life, VCCP’s own CD George Wait directed the campaign - the idea being to create frenetic, high-energy visuals that feel as if the algorithm has had a sugar rush. VCCP’s global content creation studio Girl&Bear brought the campaign to life by leading production across design, post-production and audio, while Bernadette, VCCP’s digital experience agency, managed the animated DOOH and social assets. EssenceMediacom handled media planning and buying across platforms including TikTok, Meta, YouTube, roadside and transport OOH.

Targeting 16–24-year-old men - Britain’s milkshake-drinking heartland - the campaign is designed to cut through a crowded category and reconnect with an audience who grew up with Müller FRijj but might have forgotten just how fun it is. With life feeling increasingly serious for a generation under pressure to perform, Müller FRijj invites them to take a break, and just feel the Urjj.

The campaign kicks off today across social, followed by OOH from June 16th, with media planning and buying led by EssenceMediacom and influencer activity has been managed by Ogilvy PR.

Hannah Gillespie, Senior Brand Manager at Müller, said: “Müller FRijj is for the lads who need a bit more nonsense in their day. The new ‘Just feel the Urjj’ campaign taps into that rebellious, fun-loving energy we know this audience craves, and reminds them why Müller FRijj has always been the most delicious, thick and exciting milkshake on the shelf.”

George Wait, Creative Director at VCCP, added: “Young men today are being bombarded by finance bros, looksmaxers, and alpha influencers — all telling them they need to look a certain way and be infinitely wealthy to avoid being considered a failure. We wanted to remind our audience that it's okay to take a step back and just enjoy yourself - to put the hustle on hold and treat yourself to something as simple as a nice, tasty milkshake and a dollop of nonsense.“

Credits:

Client: Müller

Campaign name: Just feel the Urjj

