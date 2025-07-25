Green Flag Comes To The Rescue
The first spot for Direct Line's breakdown provider by VCCP shows how quickly technicians can get customers back on the road
25 July 2025
Today, Green Flag, one of the UK’s leading breakdown providers, launches a new creative campaign ‘Nothing Beats Near’, marking the first major work from VCCP since winning the pitch in December 2024. The campaign showcases the innovative Green Flag business model, emphasising the speed in which technicians respond to customers who need help, getting them back on the road as quickly as possible.
With a fleet of owned patrol vehicles, manned by local technicians and supported by a network of independent local garages, Green Flag provides national coverage with real knowhow of local areas.
The campaign is accompanied by a funny film ‘The Misadventures of Simon’ which follows Simon making the foolish mistake of setting off for help following a breakdown rather than waiting a short time for Green Flag to arrive. His calamitous journey sees him covered in mud, terrified by a sheep and invading a hippy commune, while his fellow passenger is seen already tucking into a lovely dinner at the local pub after a speedy rescue by Green Flag.
Launching during Emmerdale on ITV today, the new creative highlights the unique power of its local rescue network to get drivers back on the road, fast. The campaign, artwork and design was brought to life by VCCP’s global content creation studio, Girl&Bear, in partnership with director Tore Frandsen from Newland. ‘Nothing Beats Near’ will run across TV, BVOD (ITVX, All4, Sky VOD), SVOD (Amazon Prime, Netflix), YouTube, cinema, and radio. Media planning and buying was led by Carat.
Additionally, activity will also run across linear radio, and across a radio partnership with Global.
Lucy Brooksbank, Marketing Chapter Area Lead at Green Flag, said: “This campaign is a fun, but powerful reminder that our local rescue network gives drivers peace of mind wherever they are. When you break down, nothing beats having someone nearby who knows the roads and can get you moving again.”
Bridget Limbrey, Managing Partner at VCCP said: “This campaign taps into a simple truth. When you’re stuck, speed matters. And no one gets there faster than someone who’s already nearby. ‘Nothing Beats Near’ is a powerful platform that celebrates Green Flag’s biggest strength: local expertise, delivered with real pace.”
1/3
2/3
3/3
Credits
CAMPAIGN TITLE: Nothing Beats Near
CLIENT: Green Flag
CLIENT NAMES TO BE ADDED: Tony Miller, Lucy Brooksbank, Kirsty Hoad, Lucy Mildwater, Joshua Cassidy
ADVERTISING AGENCY: VCCP and Girl&Bear
CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Liam Wilson
COPYWRITER AND ART DIRECTOR: Katy Stanage, Alice Marani
BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Molly Moore-Brabazon
ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Natalina Robarts
ACCOUNT MANAGER: Honor Munden
PLANNING DIRECTOR: Connie Marshall
PLANNER: Paul McGhee
PRODUCTION COMPANY: New Land
DIRECTOR: Tore Frandsen
EDITOR: Jonnie Scarlett
EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Trine Pillay
PRODUCER: Tarquin Glass
POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Time Based Arts
POST PRODUCER: Lily Barron
COLOURIST: Ruth Wardell
AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: 750mph
SOUND ENGINEER: Matthew Valentine
PRODUCTION AGENCY: Girl&Bear
AGENCY TV PRODUCER: Andrew Griffin
INTEGRATED PROJECT DIRECTOR: Romana Kit
AGENCY CREATIVE PRODUCER: Andrew Griffin
DESIGN & ARTWORK COMPANY: Girl&Bear
HEAD OF ART: Ali Augur
DESIGNER: Bruno Rovarotto
ARTWORK: Nick Normann, Toby Kadir, Jana Hájková
DESIGN & ARTLAB RESOURCE: Yasmine Moridi
ARTLAB STUDIO MANAGER: James Perry
CREATIVE RESOURCE: Denise Foley-Stone, Rita Jugessur
MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: Carat
MEDIA PLANNER: Katy Kamaee