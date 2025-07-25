Green Flag Comes To The Rescue

The campaign is accompanied by a funny film ‘The Misadventures of Simon’ which follows Simon making the foolish mistake of setting off for help following a breakdown rather than waiting a short time for Green Flag to arrive. His calamitous journey sees him covered in mud, terrified by a sheep and invading a hippy commune, while his fellow passenger is seen already tucking into a lovely dinner at the local pub after a speedy rescue by Green Flag.

Launching during Emmerdale on ITV today, the new creative highlights the unique power of its local rescue network to get drivers back on the road, fast. The campaign, artwork and design was brought to life by VCCP’s global content creation studio, Girl&Bear, in partnership with director Tore Frandsen from Newland. ‘Nothing Beats Near’ will run across TV, BVOD (ITVX, All4, Sky VOD), SVOD (Amazon Prime, Netflix), YouTube, cinema, and radio. Media planning and buying was led by Carat.

Additionally, activity will also run across linear radio, and across a radio partnership with Global.

Lucy Brooksbank, Marketing Chapter Area Lead at Green Flag, said: “This campaign is a fun, but powerful reminder that our local rescue network gives drivers peace of mind wherever they are. When you break down, nothing beats having someone nearby who knows the roads and can get you moving again.”

Bridget Limbrey, Managing Partner at VCCP said: “This campaign taps into a simple truth. When you’re stuck, speed matters. And no one gets there faster than someone who’s already nearby. ‘Nothing Beats Near’ is a powerful platform that celebrates Green Flag’s biggest strength: local expertise, delivered with real pace.”