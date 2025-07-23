J2O Wants To Get To The Juice
Created by VCCP Blue, the brand repositioning aims to be an introduction to a new generation of soft-drinkers
23 July 2025
J2O, the much-loved fruity drink from Carlsberg Britvic, launches a bold new brand refresh and integrated campaign created by VCCP Blue. With the aim of reintroducing itself to a new generation of soft-drinkers, ‘Get to the Juice’ repositions J2O from a nostalgic family favourite to a vibrant choice for today’s social moments.
Running across online video, social, and out-of-home, the campaign is targeted at 16 to 24-year-olds dubbed ‘Betweeners’ who are navigating the transition from adolescence to adulthood. In this unique stage of life, where friendships matter more than ever, and life is full of new experiences, Betweeners are looking for social moments that are buzzing with the right type of shared energy to bond and connect.
With the rallying cry “Skip the Small Talk, Get to the Juice”, the campaign’s 15” hero film humorously skips past life’s mundane moments and dives straight into the juicy highlights, mirroring the way young people consume content and connect with each other. On YouTube, contextual ads even encourage viewers to skip, making light of the platform’s ‘skip’ feature.
The campaign is supported by a high-impact out-of-home strategy designed to meet consumers across every touchpoint. From bus supersides and Digital Escalator Panels to Escalator Ribbons and hyper-targeted placements outside Tesco and O2, the media plan puts Get to the Juice front and centre in the real world. Bespoke out-of-home activations deliver the same punchy, irreverent energy as the film, ensuring the campaign is impossible to miss, wherever you are.
The campaign was brought to life by VCCP’s global content creation studio Girl&Bear and award-winning director Trevor Gourley. VCCP’s digital experience agency Bernadette developed the animation approach for DOOH, social and YouTube. T&P drove media planning and buying, and Coolr led social content.
Munnawar Chishty, CMO at Carlsberg Britvic, said: “This is more than a campaign, it’s a new chapter for J2O. We’re excited to bring the brand’s signature fruitiness to life in a way that feels fresh, relevant and unmissable.”
George Wait, Creative Director at VCCP, added: “For many of us, J2O is synonymous with summer days in a pub garden, pretending to have a beer just like our parents. Today, with a more mature audience, J2O is still the king of sunny socialising. For the re-launch of this iconic product, we wanted to take that feeling a step further - distilling those social occasions into just the juice. No faff. No small talk. Just the juicy chat that matters. Skip the small talk, Get to the juice!”
