'That's How It's Done,' Says Direct Line
The new brand platform, created by VCCP, shows its commitment to speed, service and customer satisfaction
21 July 2025
Direct Line today announces the launch of a major new brand platform and multi-channel advertising campaign - “That’s How It’s Done”. Going live on 21 July, the campaign highlights how Direct Line offers the best combination of speed and service for its customers.
The campaign is the first by VCCP since winning the account at the end of 2024, and aims to re-establish Direct Line as a category leader by showcasing what great insurance really looks like: fast, seamless and handled properly.
Celebrating its 40th year the Direct Line brand is synonymous with solving customers issues, while always going that extra mile. The new creative builds on this legacy, using humour to reimagine what a world would be like if everything was solved as easily as an insurance claim with Direct Line.
The new campaign features two hero films that will be shown across TV, video-on-demand (VOD), radio, out of home and digital platforms, with hero spots airing over the weekend of 25 July.
In the first film, ‘Potty’, a business insurance customer celebrates how quickly Direct Line settles his claim. In the advert he then imagines what it would be like “if that’s how everything got done …like potty training”, resulting in the audience hearing a flushing toilet followed by a shot of his confident toddler strolling out of the bathroom with a jaunty “morning”.
The second spot, ‘Promotion’ sees Sasha celebrating how quickly her TV is replaced by Direct Line after making a claim. She then imagines “if that’s how everything got done…like getting a promotion at work”, daydreaming of an assistant and a pony. In the film we see a talking pony poking its head around the door of her imaginary office announcing her next appointment. The campaign features the return of Direct Line’s iconic red phone, refreshed as a key visual asset across both static and dynamic formats, brought to life by VCCP’s global content creation studio Girl&Bear and digital experience agency Bernadette.
The creative was developed by VCCP and is delivered supported by Carat who have designed an impactful media footprint, while production partner Drool managed the AV shoot. The campaign launch week is set to reach 32.9 million (93%) of Direct Line’s key target audience.
The campaign will run nationwide for six months.
Tony Miller, Marketing Director, Direct Line commented: “Direct Line has been an industry disruptor brand from day one, and for 40 years we've built our reputation on making things easier for our customers. This new campaign uses humour to deliver a powerful message about what people really want from their insurer: speed, simplicity, and great service. ‘That’s How It’s Done’ captures the essence of Direct Line, cutting through the complexity and showing that insurance doesn’t have to be difficult.”
Bridget Limbrey, Managing Partner at VCCP, commented: “Direct Line has a powerful legacy, and it’s been a privilege to reimagine it for a new era while staying true to what makes it so trusted and distinctive. ‘That’s How It’s Done’ captures that spirit with clarity, confidence and cut-through. We’re incredibly proud of this work and of the opportunity to help bring back such an iconic brand.”
