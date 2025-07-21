'That's How It's Done,' Says Direct Line

Direct Line today announces the launch of a major new brand platform and multi-channel advertising campaign - “That’s How It’s Done”. Going live on 21 July, the campaign highlights how Direct Line offers the best combination of speed and service for its customers.

The campaign is the first by VCCP since winning the account at the end of 2024, and aims to re-establish Direct Line as a category leader by showcasing what great insurance really looks like: fast, seamless and handled properly.

Celebrating its 40 th year the Direct Line brand is synonymous with solving customers issues, while always going that extra mile. The new creative builds on this legacy, using humour to reimagine what a world would be like if everything was solved as easily as an insurance claim with Direct Line.

The new campaign features two hero films that will be shown across TV, video-on-demand (VOD), radio, out of home and digital platforms, with hero spots airing over the weekend of 25 July.

In the first film, ‘Potty’, a business insurance customer celebrates how quickly Direct Line settles his claim. In the advert he then imagines what it would be like “if that’s how everything got done …like potty training”, resulting in the audience hearing a flushing toilet followed by a shot of his confident toddler strolling out of the bathroom with a jaunty “morning”.