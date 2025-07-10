From pitch to pudding: Declan Rice drops his own limited Edition Müller Rice flavour

The campaign is led by a hero social film featuring Declan as head chef at Dec’s Café, opening up the shop, unpacking deliveries and whipping up his signature Müller Rice flavour. The film will launch across both Declan’s and Müller’s social channels, supported by teaser content and behind-the-scenes content to keep up momentum and spotlight Declan’s personality. The campaign extends in-store with accompanying visuals and tactical OOH placements outside ASDA stores and in proximity to Arsenal hotspots in London from 17th July.

It also builds on the brand’s momentum across recent campaigns, building on the energy of Müller and the unexpected humour and culturally connected campaigns of Müller Corner and Bliss. This latest collaboration further cements the brand’s creative approach to transforming everyday moments into standout cultural experiences.

And it’s not just for show, Declan really did pick the flavour himself. The limited-edition product will be available exclusively in ASDA stores from this week, rolling out across other retailers nationwide from September.

The activation takes inspiration from streetwear and luxury lifestyle collaborations and pop-up culture, reinforcing Müller’s position as a challenger brand unafraid to break category conventions. This isn’t the usual dairy story - it’s a cheeky, playful, personality-driven moment designed to cut through.