Govia Thameslink Railway show customers that “Every Stop is a Story”

Southern Railway’s family-focused execution, The day we saw a flying whale, captures the magic of a spontaneous day out for a single dad and his two children. What begins as their standard train journey takes a surreal turn when the daughter spots a whale flying through the trees. A knowing smile from dad, and curiosity from the kids, sees them hop off at the next stop and rush to see a collection of enormous aquatic kites being flown at a kite festival. On the way home, accompanied by a new whale cuddly toy, the daughter gives her dad the ultimate seal of approval, saying, “That was actually fun.”

To encourage exploration among a younger audience, the spot for Thameslink, Plenty more fish, features a story of a twentysomething man’s trip with his mates who are trying to lift his spirits with a daytrip following a breakup. A comically soggy paddleboarding fail leads to a wonderful, fateful meeting. As he scrambles soaked back to dry land, he locks eyes with a beautiful instructor who helps him out.

Both ads use emotional storytelling and humour to target their audiences, providing examples of how using the train for leisure can lead to unexpected, moving or funny moments which result in stories that can be remembered forever.

This campaign will build on the legacy of previous award-winning and effective work, continuing GTR’s strategy to change the perception of rail travel and showcase unique attractions that exist across their network. This approach has driven revenue growth and increased return on ad spend, via their full funnel, audience centric, multi-channel media approach.

GTR and TMW’s success has been rewarded with Gold in the Travel & Leisure category at the DMA Awards in both 2023 and 2024.