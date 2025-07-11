Rail Delivery Group Puts Human Connection Back on Track

Penny Allen, Head of Marketing Strategy in the rail industry‘s Customer & Revenue Growth Team said: “We're not just selling train travel - we're selling time. A key insight theme is that travellers see train travel as time well spent. This campaign reflects the experience of rail travel across Britain, wherever you're going and whoever you travel with. Our vision is to position train travel as the smart, sociable, and enjoyable way to get around - a chance to reclaim your time and reconnect with what matters, both onboard and beyond. With 'On the train you can' we want to make train travel more mentally available by showing how rail lets you do more of what you want - from relaxation to productivity. It's about encouraging people to travel by train more often, not just because they have to, but because they want to.”

Claire Fegan, Head of Marketing Delivery at Rail Delivery Group said: “The creative approach, uses emotive storytelling to show that train travel isn’t just about getting from A to B, it’s a unique opportunity to transform those in-between minutes and hours into moments that matter.”

Graeme Noble, Chief Creative Officer at TMW said: “In a world where almost everyone feels like they’re too busy, this campaign celebrates a simple truth: the train is one of the few places where you can stop, breathe, and just be. For some people, that might mean a rare moment to have a breather and catch up on some life admin, get lost in thought or, even better, take an opportunity for a proper face-to-face conversation with friends and family.”