RDG hero image

Rail Delivery Group Puts Human Connection Back on Track

The campaign by TMW reframes train travel as time well spent, highlighting emotional connections and everyday moments

By Creative Salon

11 July 2025

Announced today, Rail Delivery Group (RDG), the membership organisation that works on behalf of the rail industry, has launched a new integrated campaign as part of the rail industry’s National Marketing strategy developed by the rail industry’s Customer & Revenue Growth team.

On the train you can, the creative strategy and campaign created by TMW, part of Accenture Song, aims to show how travelling by train is a way to reclaim quality time for what matters.

Data and insight highlighted that associating rail with human connection and time well spent not only helps create a stronger emotional response but also drives consideration by showing the valuable gains you achieve when you travel by train.

The campaign has been developed by the rail industry’s Customer & Revenue Growth team and RDG in collaboration with the train operating companies.

TMW has worked alongside media agency Spark Foundry to deliver an integrated approach to maximise emotional impact. The campaign will unfold in three strategic areas of focus. The initial launch will establish the emotive foundation of the campaign – personal, human connection onboard the train, through high-impact above-the-line media, including TV, radio, cinema and large-format OOH.

Key film assets, 'Before', which will be going out across cinema and TV have been produced by Merman and directed by Ben Liam-Jones and warmly demonstrates how train journeys can unlock intimate moments to connect. Opening with a young couple falling in love on cobbled Mediterranean streets (which was actually filmed in Wales), the story is narrated by a grandmother recalling her youth to her granddaughter on board a train. When the granddaughter says, "I didn't know you and grandad met in Italy", Gran replies, "Oh no... we met the following year!". As they laugh and the next mischievous tale begins, the voiceover concludes: "Getting to know Gran before she was Gran. On the train you can."

For On the train you can, TMW developed a design system in which the iconic double arrow railway logo features loudly and proudly across all channels, ensuring every execution is unmistakably linked to the train experience.

  • skoda still 2

Penny Allen, Head of Marketing Strategy in the rail industry‘s Customer & Revenue Growth Team said: “We're not just selling train travel - we're selling time. A key insight theme is that travellers see train travel as time well spent. This campaign reflects the experience of rail travel across Britain, wherever you're going and whoever you travel with. Our vision is to position train travel as the smart, sociable, and enjoyable way to get around - a chance to reclaim your time and reconnect with what matters, both onboard and beyond. With 'On the train you can' we want to make train travel more mentally available by showing how rail lets you do more of what you want - from relaxation to productivity. It's about encouraging people to travel by train more often, not just because they have to, but because they want to.”

Claire Fegan, Head of Marketing Delivery at Rail Delivery Group said: “The creative approach, uses emotive storytelling to show that train travel isn’t just about getting from A to B, it’s a unique opportunity to transform those in-between minutes and hours into moments that matter.”

Graeme Noble, Chief Creative Officer at TMW said: “In a world where almost everyone feels like they’re too busy, this campaign celebrates a simple truth: the train is one of the few places where you can stop, breathe, and just be. For some people, that might mean a rare moment to have a breather and catch up on some life admin, get lost in thought or, even better, take an opportunity for a proper face-to-face conversation with friends and family.”

  • skoda still 3

Credits, Rail Delivery Group’s On the train you can

Date

10/07/2025

Title/Project

On the train you can

Agency

TMW, part of Accenture Song

Agency contact

Struan Bourquin

Agency contact job title

Business Director

PR

Erris de Stacpoole, TMW

Client name & Job titles

Catherine Lyver - Head of Marketing and Propositions

Claire Fegan - Head of Marketing Delivery

Ben Davies - Campaign Manager – National Marketing

Holly Lee - Marketing Executive

Chief Creative Officer

Graeme Noble

Associate Creative Director

Kate Craggs

Lead Creative Team

Amalie Bleackley, Lucy Matthews

Creative support

Neil Matthews, Stu Woodall, Rory Sheppard, Gus Ryan

Lead Designer

Nick Raven

Head of Studio

Liz Hickson

Senior Creative Artworker

Alexei Lloyd-Hooker

Midweight Creative Artworker

Jordan Selvey

Planning Director

Toby Clark

Senior Planner

Ollie Mustill

Account Team

Karen Morris, Struan Bourquin, Heidi Sommerau, Lucy Burt, Lily Blackman

Project Manager

Beth Dooley, Becky Allard

Producer

Lee Richards, Millie Graham-Campbell

Production company

Merman

Director

Ben Liam Jones

Producer

Lucy Tate

DOP

Nick Morris

Audio Post-Production

Harbor Picture Company

Radio

Jungle Studios

Post-Production

TenThree - Elena Di Palma, Billy Mead

1920 - Ross Culligan, Oliver Banks Thompson

Photographer

Kell Mitchell

Music composition

The Hogan

Media agency

Spark Foundry

Exposure (media channels)

TV/BVOD/OLV, Cinema, Radio, Digital Audio, Social, OOH, Display

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.