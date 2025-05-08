Why Marketing Is Entering Another New Frontier

So, with that in mind, here are just a few of the trends we picked up on during the Woodstock of technology this year.

From Tech Euphoria to Existential Reckoning

For decades, marketers have worshipped at the altar of innovation. SXSW has always been a pilgrimage to the bleeding edge and a place to get high on future-thinking fumes and bring back buzzwords and bets for our brands. The festival’s slogan has been ‘Keep Austin Weird’ – a message that has been shoved out of the way lately by the ‘move fast and break things’ mantra that is expressed by the tech crowd. Their influence has become indelible on the whole event, which is understandable considering that it has become home to much of Elon Musk’s empire, with Tesla and SpaceX now based in the State of Texas.

And unsurprisingly, there was a lot of focus on the impact that AI is having on the world. AI isn’t just enhancing productivity, it’s writing its own rules, quite literally. And even the revival of extinct species, like gene-edited mammoths, carries a sci-fi undertone of hubris.

Robots are no longer a part of science fiction. They are gaining sentience and communicating with one another through Droid Speak, which, of course, humans have yet to decipher. Meanwhile, you've also got quantum computing chips that would have taken 10 septillion years to solve, they are being tackled in just five minutes,

The message for marketers? Technology is no longer just a vehicle for convenience or cool campaigns. It is an ethical territory, a cultural force, and a source of anxiety for consumers. We need to stop fetishising the new and start interrogating its meaning. Brands that champion progress must now also steward responsibility. It’s not enough to “move fast and break things” because a lot of things are already broken. But that doesn’t mean that we don’t need to find a way to slow down things down, to think deeper, and to realign innovation with impact. Don’t do anything for the sake of it until we really understand the consequences of our actions and the impact on our brands.

A Crisis of Trust and the Need for Authentic Connection

This year it was clear that much of the counterculture vibe of SXSW has been commodified. What once was a gathering of creative rebels now feels, in parts, like Spring Break for tech bros. Meanwhile, outside the convention centre, which is set for demolition this year to build something more modern, the real world is burning—geopolitically, environmentally, socially. From populist waves to vaccine scepticism, from meme coins to nationalism, people aren’t just tired - they’re distrustful. And that is true of governments, of societal systems, and most relevantly to us, of brands.

For marketers, this isn’t just background noise anymore. It’s impacting businesses all around the world almost as much as Trump’s tariffs are proving to be. If people are increasingly sceptical, the connection becomes more precious and harder to earn. As they their mistrust grows, what audiences crave is emotional. They want to feel some sort of connection and honesty, but as every marketer knows, authenticity isn’t easy.

SXSW used to have that feeling, that it is perhaps allowing to fade. Being weird, in the true sense of the word, felt natural to it, and it embraced that. Brands should aim to do the same of their own culture and be unafraid to embrace that and let consumers do the same.

Deal a New Hand

The game isn’t just changing, it has changed. Technology has taken over as the dealer of the cards of life, and it’s making itself felt. Trust is a commodity. But one thing we learned from SXSW this year is that we don’t have to play the hand we’re dealt. As marketers, we can choose our own deck. We can champion connection over conquest, curiosity over control. We can ask what really matters and show up accordingly. We have entered the New West and one that we need to get to grips with to avoid it becoming any more wild.