Columbia Sportswear Exposes Nature's Unpredictability

Directed by Henry-Alex Rubin and produced by SMUGGLER, the film flips the script on traditional outdoor apparel tropes by showing people hunted by ravenous vultures, pancaked by hidden potholes and rag dolled by collapsing snow drifts. It even features a darkly comedic cameo by mountaineer Aron Ralston, who is known globally for surviving a canyoneering accident by amputating his own arm in order to survive, a story that was depicted in the critically acclaimed movie ‘127 Hours’ with James Franco.

Soundtracking the spot is a thrash metal cover of Irving Berlin’s breezy classic Blue Skies, famously sung by the likes of Ella Fitzgerald and Frank Sinatra.

The commercial forms just one part of the brand’s ‘Engineered for Whatever’ platform, which proves that Columbia’s gear isn't just made for the outdoors, it’s engineered to conquer it.

This multi-season campaign is carried through punchy and bold out-of-home executions and a series of product tests - think ‘Mythbusters’ meets ‘Jackass’ - featuring real-life stunt people proving how strong and protective Columbia gear is.

Audiences will enjoy memorable ads showcasing Columbia product testers:

· Dangling over crocodile-infested waters to test the strength of Columbia’s newest ROC Utility Pants

· Strapped to a snowplow to test the insulation properties of Columbia’s Omni-Heat Infinity technology

· Rolling down a steep mountain slope inside a giant snowball to ensure that Columbia’s newest puffy jackets remain warm in the most challenging (and absurd) conditions

The campaign also features a refreshed visual identity for Columbia Sportswear, including a new typeface, logo lock-up, colour palette and layout system, set to roll out across retail, social and digital platforms globally.

“Whether it’s wide sweeping landscapes, sunny weather, or cliché model photography, advertising in the outdoor category has often followed a tired playbook by depicting the outdoors as pristine and perfect,” said Matt Sutton, Head of Marketing at Columbia.

“But at Columbia, our gear is built not just for a perfect day but for whatever mother nature throws at you. With ‘Engineered for Whatever’ we’re showing people that our products are made to handle the extreme and unpredictable, with a healthy dose of humor and joy. By embracing the real and unexpected sides of adventure, we’re staying true to our legacy and charting a distinct and memorable path for our brand going forward.”

Ant Nelson & Mike Sutherland, Chief Creative Officers at adam&eveDDB London, said: “With its fresh and visceral 'Engineered for Whatever' brand platform, Columbia Sportswear is bringing the brutal side of the outdoors to life, to prove their gear can handle it all. The repositioning resurrects the brand’s irreverence and verve and shows its audience that they can trust Columbia’s apparel and enjoy the great outdoors no matter what (mis) adventures they get up to.”

‘Engineered for Whatever’ is a multi-season campaign that launches in the US on August 4th, and will run on CTV, OLV, social, display, audio and OOH, with global activity also planned.

Columbia appointed adam&eveDDB to its creative account following a competitive pitch in 2024.

Credits:

Client: Columbia Sportswear

Brand: Columbia Sportswear

Project/campaign name: Engineered for Whatever

Launch date: 4th August 2025

Client credits:

• Joe Boyle, Executive Vice President, Columbia Brand President

• Matt Sutton, Sr. Vice President, Columbia Marketing

• Tom Miller, Vice President, Columbia Marketing

• Chris Araujo, Sr. Director, Columbia Creative

• Jigna Kapadia, Sr. Director, Columbia

Agency credits: adam&eveDDB London

• Ant Nelson, Mike Sutherland, Chief Creative Officers

• William Cottam, James Crosby, Creative Directors

• Ben Robinson, Mike Whiteside, Creatives

• Jessica Taylor, Executive Content Director

• Reanne Whitaker, Social Creative

• Sally Pritchett, Head of Production

• Deborah McCartney, Producer

• Charlotte Ellison, Producer

• Merle Aylott, Assistant Producer

• Scott Silvey, Head of Design

• Dave Callow, Senior Creative Artworker

• Miranda Hipwell, Chief Executive Officer

• Will Grundy, Chief Strategy Officer

• Alex Scott Malden, Planning Director

• Oscar Beach, Planner

• Fraser Thomson, Managing Partner

• Lily Henry, Account Director

• Flora Hopewell, Account Director

• Amy Holden, Account Manager

• Rasha Noronha, Project Director

• Candice Macleod, General Counsel

• Tom Campbell, Senior Legal Counsel

• Florence Chui, Paralegal

• Layla Husted, Business Affairs Manager

• Emily Eshelby, Senior Business Affairs Manager

• Lee Gunther, Communications Director

Production Company: Smuggler

• Henry-Alex Rubin, Director

• Fergus Brown, Managing Director

• Ray Leakey, Producer

• Mike Carr, Production Manager

• Anthony Dimino, 1st Assistant Director

• Oliver Millar, Director of Photography

• Mateo Akira, Director of Photography

• Silence, Socials Director

• Sian Bourke, Socials Producer

Service company: Division

Photographer: Anne-Sophie Soudoplatoff

Retouching: King Henry

• Mark Henry, Retoucher

Editing company: Final Cut

• Joe Guest, Editor

• Leah Burton, Editor

• Maud Barry, Social Editor

• Nikki Porter, Senior Edit Producer

• Hannah Burger, Assistant Editor

VFX: Framestore

• Alexia Paterson, Executive Producer

• Ellie May Tinker, Line Producer

• Kamen Markov, Creative Director and VFX Supervisor

• David Lochhead, Head of Design

• Henrique Campanha, CG Supervisor

• Matthew Thomas, Compositing Supervisor

• Gregory Gaskins, Comp Lead

• Michael Baker, Comp Lead

• Zybrand Jacobs, Lead FX TD

• Jules Janaud, Shoot Supervisor

• Brad Silby, Head of Animation

• Mariano Carrara, Design Producer

• Johannes Sambs, Head of CG

• Humberto Reynaga, Head of Editorial

• Aadel Matoorianpour, Flame Artist

Colour Grading: Company 3

• Matthieu Toullet, Colourist

• Chris Anthony, Colour Producer

Visual Research: Carly Randall at FFFOUND.TV

Social Online: Omnicom Productions

• Richard Bailey, Producer

• Darnell Depradine, Editor

Audio Post-Production: Wave Studios London

• Parv Thind, Sound Design

• Caroline Jemirifo, Audio Producer

Soundtrack name: Blue Skies

Music Supervision: Soundtree

• Luke Fabia, Peter Raeburn, Music Producer

• Luis Almau, Head of Music

• Jay James, Managing Director

• Neil Athale, Colin McIlhagga, Luke Georgiou, Music Supervisor

Composed by

• Irving Berlin, Composer

Performed by:

• Maddie Stephenson