Do It London urges city to unite to prevent HIV

Do It London, the awareness campaign from the London HIV Prevention Programme, has launched a new creative platform with the aim of ending new HIV transmissions and stigma in the city: Let’s Prevent HIV Together.

This is the first campaign by UNLIMITED, part of Accenture Song, since the agency group was appointed to the account at the beginning of the year. Developed by UNLIMITED’s integrated creative agency, TMW, all executions utilise the new visual identity that was launched in June. Media planning and buying was handled by the7stars.

Let’s Prevent HIV Together informs Londoners of the four proven ways to prevent HIV – regular testing, condoms, PrEP (a daily pill that helps prevent HIV), and ‘U=U’ (knowing that undetectable = untransmittable) – and encourages all Londoners to unite in breaking the stigma around HIV and take shared responsibility for the city’s health.

Running across audio, print, social and OOH throughout London, the creative has been developed with the language of London in mind, designed to spark engagement by tapping into the city’s pride, shared experiences and unique voices of its diverse communities.

Lines include: “Walk on the left. Stand on the right. Here’s another thing every Londoner should know. With effective treatment, HIV can’t be passed on.” and “Sliding into their DMs. PrEP. One of these is 99% effective.” There are also more regional versions, including describing HIV testing kits as “Easier to get than a Morley’s at midnight” in South London.