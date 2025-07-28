Metro Celebrates Lionesses With A Front Page Takeover
The move celebrating the England team's second Euros victory in a row was led by VML
28 July 2025
Just hours after the Lionesses made history with back-to-back UEFA Women’s EURO titles, Sure reacted with a bold cover wrap of The Metro, created by VML to celebrate the team’s incredible achievement in real time.
Yesterday morning’s Metro cover featured four striking messages, including: “Roar Loud. Sweat Proud.” and “You Didn’t Let Us Down.” A twist on Sure’s brand slogan that was not only result-agnostic, but a heartfelt tribute to the team’s strength, spirit, and resilience.
Media was handled by Mindshare, delivering work that was simple, bold and agile. The reactive cover wrap topped off Sure’s wider support throughout the tournament, which saw creative adapted to the real-time twists and turns of matches. Another stand out execution - "One More" - was directly inspired by social posts from the Lionesses themselves. A brilliant example of social-first thinking brought to life in print.
Sure’s presence grew louder as the tournament progressed, with early executions reflecting the competition’s colourways and later placements becoming more distinctly Sure-forward... culminating in this final Metro full cover wrap.
The broader campaign included timely placements in The Times, across digital, and in 300 high-impact OOH sites, all designed to keep pace with the team’s journey and the nation’s excitement.