Metro Celebrates Lionesses With A Front Page Takeover

Media was handled by Mindshare, delivering work that was simple, bold and agile. The reactive cover wrap topped off Sure’s wider support throughout the tournament, which saw creative adapted to the real-time twists and turns of matches. Another stand out execution - "One More" - was directly inspired by social posts from the Lionesses themselves. A brilliant example of social-first thinking brought to life in print.

Sure’s presence grew louder as the tournament progressed, with early executions reflecting the competition’s colourways and later placements becoming more distinctly Sure-forward... culminating in this final Metro full cover wrap.

The broader campaign included timely placements in The Times, across digital, and in 300 high-impact OOH sites, all designed to keep pace with the team’s journey and the nation’s excitement.