Embracing the Basics: Why True Creative Inspiration Lies in Simplicity, Not High Culture

I spent the first decade of my career labouring under the misapprehension that working in ‘creative industries’ meant that I was under some obligation to spend my spare time building a deep understanding of the arts, culture and creativity.

As a consequence, I chose to spend most of my spare time visiting pretentious art galleries, reading niche magazines about typography, and trying to find joy in obscure subtitled documentaries.

Then one day I realised that, in fact, the very best outputs of our industry have little to nothing in common with this kind of intellectual niche high culture. The things that most people love, and that therefore create the kind of emotional connection with large audiences that is required to deliver commercial impact, are founded on that which is simple, popular, and universal.

This realisation enabled me to let out a huge sigh of relief and return to my natural state: being 100 per cent basic.

What follows is a list of all the basic stuff that I turn to for inspiration. No need to travel to some dimly lit exhibition space or stay awake for an 11:30 pm showing at an underground cinema. You can find most of it almost anywhere: