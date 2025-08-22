Liquid I.V. Shares Its Sunny Hydration Message

This included contextual cues like the “4PM Liquid I.V. O’Clock” hydration reminder and bespoke creatives triggered when temperatures exceeded 28°C, enhancing brand resonance through intelligent, situational relevance. In total Edelman developed over 60 pieces of creative to support this campaign.

Having cemented its position as the USA’s number one powdered hydration brand, Liquid I.V. has turned to the UK with a full-blown city takeover as part of its new campaign, Just Add Science. The bold endeavour, developed in partnership with Edelman, Mindshare and Catch-A-Fire, is built on a simple idea: a little stick of science can make your water go a long way.

Predicted to reach 93% of Londoners aged 18–44 with an average frequency of 21, the campaign was designed as a full-spectrum visibility play, engineered to make Liquid I.V. unmissable across the capital. With 48 million impressions projected across 1,170 panels and over 60 creative assets in rotation, this was more than a media buy — it was a full-on hydration moment.