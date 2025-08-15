Guinness Anticipates The Premier League 25/26 Season

The launch follows another successful year for the iconic black pint, which has delivered double digit growth globally and gained share in its three largest markets[1]. In its debut season, Guinness activated its Premier League partnership in over 80 countries, creating the ultimate stage for passionate fans of the beautiful beer and beautiful game to enjoy matchday viewing occasions in pubs, bars and at home. In Great Britain, Guinness climbed to the #1 beer in the football viewing occasion in the on trade[2].

Somnath Dasgupta, Global Marketing Director, Guinness, commented: "Our first season as Official Beer and Non-Alcoholic Beer of the Premier League has been a galvanising platform for the brand around the world. More than a game, the Premier League has enabled Guinness to become part of rituals, traditions and moments of belonging that enrich the football viewing occasion.

“This season, we’re taking that connection even further with our 'Lovely Day for a Guinness' campaign where we celebrate the fans who sing, cheer, stress and exhale through the emotional rollercoaster of every matchday, and the rituals that bind them together. Because win or lose, when you’re with your people and enjoying a pint of Guinness or Guinness 0.0, every match day can be a lovely day.”

Will Brass, Chief Commercial Officer, Premier League, commented: “Guinness made a fantastic impact in its first season as Official Beer of the Premier League, bringing fans together around the world to celebrate the game in meaningful and memorable ways. This new campaign builds brilliantly on that momentum — capturing the emotion, energy and community spirit that define the Premier League. We’re excited to see how Guinness continues to elevate the matchday experience for supporters everywhere”

With today marking the first match of the most-watched football league on the planet[3] where games are broadcast into more than 900 million homes in 189 countries, “Lovely Day for a Guinness” will debut in Great Britain & Ireland, during Sky Sports’ live coverage of Liverpool FC vs. AFC Bournemouth, and NBC in the USA. The campaign will be featured across at least 215 live games on Sky Sports this season and on NBC in the United States, it will air weekly with more than 200 commercials scheduled to run throughout the season.

Guinness in the USA has launched “Hope,” a new social film narrated by football legend and broadcaster Gary Neville, capturing the shared optimism and belief fans feel as the Premier League season kicks off. And just like hope, Guinness will be there from the first kick-off to the final whistle – a constant through the highs, lows, and every pint-worthy moment in between.

This season, Guinness has increased its association in football by adding new club partnerships, including Arsenal, Aston Villa and Newcastle United that open the doors for the brand to deepen its connections with international fanbases and ensure the taste of Guinness and Guinness 0.0 become central to matchdays at Emirates Stadium, Villa Park and St. James’ Park.

As Official Responsible Drinking Partner to the Premier League and across all its club partnerships, Guinness will be using its global rights to promote and encourage responsible drinking, and inviting more fans to enjoy Guinness 0.0, which has recently seen double-digit net sales growth[4].