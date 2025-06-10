Bupa Spotlights 'Health Stories' In New Film

International healthcare company Bupa has launched ‘Health Stories’, a new global campaign made by Redwood@AMV, part of the AMV BBDO Group, aimed at breaking down the barriers that prevent people from talking about their health.



The reluctance of people to open up about health is a global issue across countries, cultures and socio-demographic groups. But speaking up about health concerns can help people access medical and emotional support earlier, reduce feelings of stress and isolation, and can lead to improved outcomes.

Developed in partnership with creative agency Redwood@AMV, the campaign invited six people on their own unique health journeys to share the moment they first opened up about their condition.



The campaign offers intimate insights into life-affirming stories of personal courage, resilience and triumph, exploring how talking about physical and mental health can have transformative long-term positive effects. These include navigating chronic conditions like Crohn’s disease and endometriosis, living with ADHD or limb difference, and surviving cancer – alongside a powerful account from Black Ferns international rugby player Ruby Tui on mental health.