The Making of Currys' Award-Winning Diversity Ad

The central concept of the 1-minute and 20-second film is built around the huge sigh of relief that is let out by three customers with accessibility needs when shopping for tech appliances in-store, when they feel their needs are supported.

“We were talking about what it means to navigate the world as a disabled person, where you're constantly having to assert your needs, and even then, once you have been able to do that, not necessarily having them met,” explains Lauren Peters, AMV BBDO creative who worked on the ad alongside partner Augustine Cerf. “Just being able to go into a space and feel genuinely understood and catered for is so relieving. And that's how it was born. It was then a case of marrying this sense of relief and this feeling of being catered for with the comedic, hyperbolic world of Currys.”

This isn’t the first sign of progress for the retailer as it increases its accessibility in-store, explains Aisling Lancaster, head of brand and advertising for Currys. That includes becoming a member of the Hidden Disabilities sunflower initiative as well as introducing an in-store quiet hour for five days a week.

It has also begun to trial an app called ‘Welcome’ in a couple of regions to support customers with additional support needs by sharing their information and the product they are interested in seeing with staff before they travel to the store. A staff member is trained to meet those specific needs for that customer’s visit.

“We just saw it as a fantastic opportunity to be able to bring some of those amazing things that we're doing to life,” Lancaster states.

Nothing about us without us

The film aims to be completely inclusive, with accessibly challenged professionals appearing both in front and behind the camera. Produced by Omnicom Production with media planned by Spark Foundry, AMV BBDO also looked to bring in organisations that could help the team produce something that felt authentic to the lived situations of the Disabled community, while retaining the brand humour that Currys has incorporated across its brand communications.

The initial aim was challenging enough, but as the film developed, it was apparent that the original idea would need to go even further to ensure more people could experience it.

Even before pitching the concept, AMV BBDO's team worked with global inclusive research agency Open Inclusion to overcome any knowledge gap that exists across the teams, explains creative director Jez Tribe. “We can sit in our office and try and write concepts, but we don't have the lived experience.”