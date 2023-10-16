Making ad stars out of employees

Using staff in ads ticks many boxes - and even more so on on social channels like TikTok and Instagram where brands like RyanAir, M&S and Currys have handed over the reins of their corporate narrative in a much more fun, authentic, and engaging way than on TV.

Mike Watson, creative director at Wunderman Thompson, says: "The arrival of social media has made using employees in advertising more prevalent. Why? These lo-fi campaigns, often shot on phones, can be quick to turnaround and inexpensive. They can help express the emotional side of a brand through tough times (something we saw a lot of during the Coronavirus era of advertising). And using the people who deliver the brand experience everyday conveys authenticity."

Authentic, But Not Necessarily Slick

But it does come with caveats - not least if the brand does not live up to what it is trying to promote.

As general advice for working with staff, Jex says: "Don’t make judgements about who people are, how they behave and what they think. Spend time with them and showcase them in a way that’s real. The truth brings way more unexpected stuff.

"They’re not actors. Sit them down, make them feel comfortable what’s being asked of them, how they’re going to be represented. Don’t give them lines to remember. Have a chat. Feed them the general idea of what you want, but let them respond in their own way."

Allen at The&Partnership agrees. The casting process is key to ensuring a credible performance from people who are not trained to be in front of the camera. He says: "When it comes to storytelling there’s always a balance to strike between authenticity and performance. A talented clinical expert or customer adviser isn’t necessarily a talented actor, comfortable in front of camera or delivering lines. Working closely with the director, this is assessed through the casting process on a case-by-case basis, reviewing colleague’s casting tapes to identify the right role for them.

"Where colleagues can naturally be themselves, we will always prefer to cast them. However, when making an emotive and entertaining film like our ‘We’re all for Pets’ brand film, some roles demanded great performances to do our colleagues justice - for example, the vet – and in these cases we cast an actor."

But that doesn't mean that there aren't substantial advantages of using staff alone. Allen says: "Ultimately, using colleagues is great, especially for a part that doesn’t require lots of acting, and whether you are using colleagues or actors, the important thing is to represent them in a way that is authentic and makes them feel proud.”

A particularly good example of an authentic performance where not much acting was required comes from this "Every Lesson Shapes a Life" campaign from Havas London. It follows real-life science teacher, Addison Brown, during a typical day at Bedford High School in Leigh, Manchester.

He became the face of the Department for Education TV campaign in 2020 and has continued to promote the recruitment of teachers into the profession ever since. That's something that few actors ever get to do.