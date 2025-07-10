Marketing Lessons Behind Guinness’ Evolving Strategy

Another revered campaign, Sapeurs ’ [2014] proved to be the guiding light for how the direction of the marketing, taking a less “static” approach from ‘perfect pint’ to become more playful in how the pint was looked upon.

“It moved from a kind of straight camera angle eye view to more of a top eye view, a social eye view in the way that you see and hold a freshly poured pint… it was an interesting shift, but it was a big shift in what the advertising and all the comms looked like,” Losgott continues.

Define and Redefine Your DNA

While there was a deliberate choice to move away from what had served Guinness so well over the years to enter a new era of marketing, O’Kelly highlights the importance of also deciding what needs to stay the same. That was chosen across three key areas.

The first was ‘enduring values’, which are defined as ‘the power of ‘goodness,’ ‘communion, and power.’ These are seen to be core ingredients of how Guinness shows up through activations, content, and across culture and will never change.

However, the modern interpretation of Guinness must evolve, explains O’Kelly, to keep up with the evolution of society, consumers, and geography. For communion, the incredible community established and maintained by the brand around the world remains indelible.

Maintaining clear ideas on the brand is another brand lesson from the duo, for example, the Guinness harp on the glass and packaging has become iconic, only to be tweaked rather than revolutionised on occasion.

And then there is ‘Only Guinness Could, Only Guinness Would’, a phrase that acts as both a test and a mantra for the business ethos which underlines its aspirations, including multimillion-pound sponsorship deals such as with The Premier League in England and the Women’s Six Nations.

“We want to delight and surprise consumers with what we say and beat their expectations,” explains O’Kelly. “We're determined, whatever we do, that it will be unmistakably Guinness, and there will be our character and our values. That is serving us really well.”

Losgott adds that this strategy of forming partnerships allows things to be done in a different way and for consumers to see Guinness in different ways, for example, seeing it as a summer drink, while remaining recognizable through its distinctive key black and white key brand assets. Those, however, can also be played with – as exemplified in the responsible drinking campaign ‘ Guinness Clear’, which offered drinkers a new way to order water at a bar.

“It just became an amazing joke that people would ask at the bar, even when they were embarrassed to ask for something. They actually had a joke to ask the barman for, for a glass of balls about asking them for a Guinness clear, which was very successful.

Listen To Your Superfans

This was also helpful for communications during the restrictions of the pandemic, allowing Guinness to reference a pivotal moment of reemerging from lockdowns to see that the world was still recognisable. People had missed interacting with their communities in person, and the brand saw how it could play a role in recapturing that behaviour, leading to the creation of ‘#lookslikeaguinness’.

The brand had already invested £30m in UK pubs and hospitality to ensure its survival during the months they were closed, so it was able to capture the moment of reopening, knowing it had played a big part in reaching there. It also featured the brand legacy ‘Good things come to those who wait’.