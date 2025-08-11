Currys Ensure Every Customer Can 'Step Into The Future'

As the new school year approaches, Currys – the UK’s largest tech retailer – is launching a campaign that highlights the extraordinary lengths its colleagues will go to ensure every customer goes home with the right laptop for their needs.

The campaign, created with AMV BBDO and Spark Foundry, addresses a growing trend in consumer behaviour, as people hold onto their laptops for longer, often missing out on the latest advancements in technology.

However, no matter how far customers are stuck in the past, Currys’ helpful colleagues will always be on hand to guide them into the future. This promise is dramatised in a series of lively historical spoofs that see customers arriving in the store straight out of different bygone eras. The appearance of Georgians, Vikings and Knights does not phase the Currys colleagues one bit – but the age of their laptops certainly does.