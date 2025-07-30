Stella Artois Endorses International Beer Day

This International Beer Day, Stella Artois is raising a chalice to one of Britain’s most cherished institutions: the local pub. From August 1st to 3rd, as part of its Perfect Trade campaign, Stella Artois is partnering with pubs across the UK to offer beer lovers a free pint in celebration of the role local pubs and bars play in their communities.

Weber Shandwick is the lead PR agency supporting the launch and overseeing all media activity around it.

To take part, consumers can exchange any beer bottle cap for a pint of Stella Artois at participating pubs enrolled in the brand’s Perfect Serve quality program. In London the Perfect Trade will be available at participating pubs across North London, Soho and Southwark and in Manchester’s Northern Quarter. [HB1]

The ‘Perfect Serve’ uses the iconic Stella Artois chalice, pouring at a 45-degree angle whilst allowing the foam to spill over the top of the chalice. Next is to use the skimmer to slice the excess foam off the top, which creates a smooth foam barrier that locks in the CO2 bubbles, providing Stella Artois with its distinctly fresh flavour. The final step is the placement, with the cartouche (the brand’s iconic emblem representing its 600 years of brewing history) facing forward towards the consumer.

Jessica McGeorge-Stevens, Global Brands Marketing Director, Europe at AB InBev shares, “The perfect serve of Stella Artois is enjoyed in a chalice at bars and pubs – it’s where the brand was built, and where real connections begin. Our Perfect Serve initiative is not just about delivering a perfect pint of Stella Artois, it’s about ensuring pubs and bars continue to thrive and have the support to continue their important work in communities across the UK. So, this International Beer Day, bring a beer cap, get a pint on us, and raise a glass to your local pub.”

The Perfect Trade celebrates the important role that bars and pubs play in our lives, serving as gathering places where people come together to celebrate milestones, unwind after a long week, or mark the beginning of something new. More than just venues for drinks, they foster human connection, create a sense of belonging, and help anchor communities both socially and economically.

To expand the program’s reach, Stella Artois will introduce the Perfect Trade Machine, an on-trade activation popping up across London and Manchester, allowing pedestrians to simply insert any beer cap to trigger a custom tap that “pours” out a voucher redeemable for a Perfect Serve pint at participating pubs.

Stella lovers in London and Manchester can find participating bars and read Terms and Conditions*, visit https://thepubclub.beer/perfecttrade/. Then grab a cap, grab your mates, and celebrate with a cold one.