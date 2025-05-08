Ancestry's Table of History Celebrates VE Day 80th Anniversary

As Britain commemorates the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day, Ancestry is giving the nation the opportunity to explore the courageous stories of those who served during World War II.

This week, for a limited time only, over 2.5 million military records on Ancestry.co.uk will be available for free, including England & Wales, Civil Registration Birth Index and Death Index, enabling users to browse from 1102 different collections until 8th May.

With a collection of more than 60 billion records, Ancestry is a great resource to trace ancestors and uncover meaningful stories.