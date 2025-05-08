Ancestry's Table of History Celebrates VE Day 80th Anniversary
The platform has recreated a Victory Day street party to promote its offer of free access to some of its services to honour the stories of those who served during WWII.
08 May 2025
As Britain commemorates the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day, Ancestry is giving the nation the opportunity to explore the courageous stories of those who served during World War II.
This week, for a limited time only, over 2.5 million military records on Ancestry.co.uk will be available for free, including England & Wales, Civil Registration Birth Index and Death Index, enabling users to browse from 1102 different collections until 8th May.
With a collection of more than 60 billion records, Ancestry is a great resource to trace ancestors and uncover meaningful stories.
To mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day, Ancestry is hosting a re-creation of the iconic VE Day street party on Queen’s Walk, Southbank on Wednesday 7th May. The activation will honour 80 hidden heroes who made invaluable contributions to World War II and Victory in Europe.
Highlighting the nation’s contribution to WWII, Ancestry’s ‘Table of History’ lines London’s Southbank to commemorate 80 hidden heroes in a recreation of the quintessentially British and iconic VE Day Street parties of 1945, produced by Weber Shandwick.
Also, promoting the event and the offer is a campaign.