Weber Shandwick Raises Awareness of Women's Heart Attack Symptoms

As part of its commitment to women's health, Weber Shandwick has unveiled an impactful and creative campaign developed by a team across multiple EMEA offices. Leveraging expertise from across the Collective, the campaign draws attention to a survey conducted by Croí, the Heart & Stroke Charity in Ireland, and Global Heart Hub (GHH). The survey reveals gaps in awareness of heart attack symptoms among women in Ireland.

Heart disease is one of the leading causes of death in women in Ireland, with 1 in 4 women dying from cardiovascular disease. Yet this survey has revealed that women across the country may be less informed about the risks and symptoms compared to men.

While many women believed they would recognise the signs of a heart attack, only 3% were able to name all relevant symptoms. And less than 1% could accurately name the symptoms without naming any wrong ones. Additionally, only 1 in 2 were aware that the critical warning signs in women may differ from those in men. The survey was conducted in March 2025 and included 502 women aged over 18 across Ireland.

To improve awareness, Croí and GHH have partnered to launch the “Her Final Search” campaign, which aims to educate about the unique symptoms of heart attack in women. Through a series of videos distributed across social media depicting final online symptom searches of women who died of CVD/heart attack, this initiative educates the public on the specific symptoms that women may experience differently from men, such as jaw, neck and back pain, to help more people know when to seek help.