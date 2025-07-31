Coinbase Embraces Musical Theatre In 'Everything Is Fine'



“We wanted to connect with Brits on a cultural level and show up with a high level of craft and clarity...”, said Coinbase Group Creative Director, Jean Morrow. “The campaign uses humour and a fair amount of dancing to inspire an important conversation: are there alternatives to the existing financial system? And where can crypto fit in to give regular people more options and control?"

"We identified that the true problem in people’s lives isn't any single thing, but rather the collective resignation we all hold about how things work, or don’t work – the inertia of accepting the status quo," said Tom Bender, Executive Creative Director for Mother. "Our aim with 'Everything Is Fine' is not to dictate, but to offer a suggestion: that there could be an alternative."

This campaign marks a significant milestone for Coinbase, building on its established reputation for bold creative work in the US market. Coinbase secured its registration in the UK as a cryptoasset business with the Financial Conduct Authority earlier this year, a critical registration to cement a strong position in the UK and unlock ambitious expansion plans for its largest international market.

