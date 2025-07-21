Brace Thy Tongue: KFC Births Burger From A Lake Of Zinger Sauce

KFC are calling on fans to ‘Brace Thy Tongue’ for the Zinger Drip, a limited-time burger that encapsulates the thrilling pain-pleasure paradox of spicy food.

Created by Mother, the film shows the Zinger Drip burger emerging from the depths of a mysterious bubbling lake of Zinger sauce. As we witness the Zinger Drip's birth from the heart of the hot sauce, we realise it’s being summoned by panting whispers of the ‘fire choir’, those who indulged in spice and are dealing with the consequence.