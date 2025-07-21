Brace Thy Tongue: KFC Births Burger From A Lake Of Zinger Sauce
The fast food brand shares its latest surreal spot created by Mother
21 July 2025
KFC are calling on fans to ‘Brace Thy Tongue’ for the Zinger Drip, a limited-time burger that encapsulates the thrilling pain-pleasure paradox of spicy food.
Created by Mother, the film shows the Zinger Drip burger emerging from the depths of a mysterious bubbling lake of Zinger sauce. As we witness the Zinger Drip's birth from the heart of the hot sauce, we realise it’s being summoned by panting whispers of the ‘fire choir’, those who indulged in spice and are dealing with the consequence.
The ‘fire choir’ is a layering of sounds of pained breaths frantically trying to cool their mouths; a beautiful chorus of spice lovers gaining pleasure from the sting of the heat.
Credits
Client: KFC UK & Ireland
Creative: Mother
Production: Object & Animal
Media: Mindshare
Social: Uncovered
Music : Mr Pape
Sound: King Lear
Editors: Purple Martin
Post Production: Black Kite
Photography: Dillon & Friends Martin Pool