zinger kfc burger

Brace Thy Tongue: KFC Births Burger From A Lake Of Zinger Sauce

The fast food brand shares its latest surreal spot created by Mother

By Creative Salon

21 July 2025

KFC are calling on fans to ‘Brace Thy Tongue’ for the Zinger Drip, a limited-time burger that encapsulates the thrilling pain-pleasure paradox of spicy food.

Created by Mother, the film shows the Zinger Drip burger emerging from the depths of a mysterious bubbling lake of Zinger sauce. As we witness the Zinger Drip's birth from the heart of the hot sauce, we realise it’s being summoned by panting whispers of the ‘fire choir’, those who indulged in spice and are dealing with the consequence.

The ‘fire choir’ is a layering of sounds of pained breaths frantically trying to cool their mouths; a beautiful chorus of spice lovers gaining pleasure from the sting of the heat. 

Credits

Client: KFC UK & Ireland 

Creative: Mother 

Production: Object & Animal

Media: Mindshare

Social: Uncovered

Music : Mr Pape 

Sound: King Lear

Editors: Purple Martin

Post Production: Black Kite 

Photography: Dillon & Friends Martin Pool

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.