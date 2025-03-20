All Hail Gravy: The Marketer Who Built Faith In Chicken

Like much of Mother’s characteristic lateral thinking it is wonderfully wild, but the true genius is the message that KFC provides consistency – it’s a creative take on a beautifully simple insight, that a box of fried chicken and some humble gravy is comfortingly reliable in a chaotic and absurd world.

The mastermind is marketing director Kate Tipper who has led the team and the agency and helped keep momentum for owner Yum! Brands (which owns KFC and Taco Bell).

Customers interacting with KFC online or through the app can't miss the message. A single click on the brand's UK website leads to the message “All Hail Gravy”, with a graphic that is dripping in the sauce.

The scale and consistency of the strategy's execution ­– from personalised targeting to an equally playful drinks campaign – make her this week’s marketer of the week.