KFC Serves Up Gravy Drip

Each jacket is finished with a co-branded gold foil logo and a hand-applied gold drip effect – making every piece one of a kind and built for the truly devoted. For those die-hard believers who take their cravings seriously, it’s yours for £1,400.

he limited-edition homage to KFC’s Gravy will be available to purchase from 9:00am on the 4th June exclusively on ariesariese.com. Dripping with raw energy and irreverent humour straight, it’s fashion that doesn’t take itself too seriously - serving sharp design, high-concept visuals, and a wink of absurdity. This is the next evolution of a cultural moment for KFC, that started earlier this year at Sinead Gorey’s fashion week runway, with models clutching chicken mid-strut and social media eating it up.

"When we thought about bringing the nation’s gravy obsession into the world of fashion, we knew there was only one brand iconic and fearless enough to do it with us – ARIES. This is more than just a collab, it’s the ultimate gravy drip, a love letter to our liquid gold," said Phoebe Syms, Brand Manager at KFC UK & Ireland.

“We wanted to create something beautifully executed with a subtle touch of irony” said Sofia Prantera, Founder of ARIES. “The idea of reverence, ritual, and indulgence evoked the spirit of a Roman feast and a celebration of excess.”

With artfully surreal imagery by famed photographer Douglas Irvine – whose lens has captured icons – the creative evokes Renaissance opulence with a surreal edge. Think Caravaggio if he swapped his fruit bowls for family buckets.

The KFC x ARIES Gravy Drip collection will drop in limited quantities on ariesarise.com. If you’ve ever wanted to wear your love for KFC gravy, now’s your chance to do it in style.

Credits

Credits

Cleint: KFC UK&I

Creative: Mother and Freuds

PR: Freuds

Photography: Douglas Irvine

Collaboration: ARIES