Strange Fascination: A Century Of Surreal Ads

After all, times may have changed, but they are no less dizzying (today has its fair share of war, economic crises, and strange celebrity antics such as flying into space). As VML’s global director Marie Stafford notes in her presentation of the agency’s latest Future 100 report: “It feels like the world has taken surrealism to heart a bit too much. While we are getting more grounded, we are also giving our brains over to imagination and flights of fancy.”

What in the world is surrealism, anyway?

Surrealism is often mistaken for being just “odd” – but it isn’t just visual randomness. True surrealism delves deeper, into the subconscious – Joan Miró’s playful abstractions, Buñuel’s terrifying short Un Chien Andalou, and René Margritte’s distortions of the everyday don’t seek to confuse but to reveal what is hidden beyond reality, in the logic-free world of dreams.

And then there’s its precursor Dadaism, which shocked the world by elevating objects and irreverently defining what art should be; take Marcel Duchamp’s ‘Fountain’ – the famous urinal flipped sideways and signed “R. Mutt.”

Inspired from Breton’s experience as a psychiatrist during World War One, surrealism takes heavily from Freud’s psychoanalysis. Saatchi & Saatchi’s chief strategy officer Richard Huntington links the growth of surrealism in advertising back to Freud’s nephew, PR man Edward Bernays who saw the subconscious as a way to drive decision-making – tapping into desire, fear and aspiration (all effective techniques, although selling women cigarettes under the guise of freedom would be probably frowned upon now…)

“That was an era in which people saw advertising as this incredible manipulator of the subconscious, which we walked away from. A lot of advertising tradition now is desperately trying to appear rational but we’re at our best when we embrace the fact that advertising is a child of surrealism,” Huntington adds.

He notes that while in hindsight people might try to rationalise iconic ads like Cadbury’s 2007 ad ‘Gorilla’ by Fallon – its power lies in the fact that it is a “pure surreal dream” which playfully taps into the euphoric feeling of biting into chocolate, building on a primal urge.