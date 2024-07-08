Don't you know I'm loco? Why bonkers ads have bounced back onto our screens

Absurd plotlines, no real context and questionable soundtracks - but nevertheless enrapturing and unforgettable. All of these ads have these ingredients that make for a successful and popular tasting pie.

Weird works. And as David Wigglesworth, (the ECD at Grey London behind the Hamster Pringles ad), says, “our brains love things that are moderately incongruent - new news coupled with the comfort of familiarity”. He adds: “This is what this campaign brings to the table, something unusual and something we know and love.”

But why now? More and more of these nutty films have made their way into the advertising tree in recent times. Of course all of them seek to draw a smile from viewers and humour was a hotly contested category feature in Cannes Lions, but does this pattern extend beyond the attempting-to-make-people laugh trope that many brands are employing in their marketing strategies in 2024?

Maybe we need a little crazy in this time of (in my opinion) bland, samey and tick-box marketing. And maybe if times are perhaps crazy enough, with the general election looming - (and the inevitable littering of bullshit) - we should add some more crazy to the crazy pile. Because, once more, surely life’s more exciting that way? Isn’t it a brand's job to entertain and maybe even inspire? Out with the boring in with the insane.

Anyways, enough of my drivel - here’s the opinions of some actual experienced advertising creatives on the rise in bonkers ads.