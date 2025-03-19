From Chicken To Cult: KFC's Colourful Comeback

Monica Silic is on a holy mission, but there are no candles, chapels or crusades – there is only chicken. And KFC’s latest ad has elevated the tasty bird to its rightful status.

“Our mission was simple: not just to build the UK’s most iconic chicken brand, but to transcend that and become one of the most iconic brands, period,” she explains, clad in an on-brand red suit and joined by Mother ECD Martin Rose at Advertising Week Europe 2025.

Her bold approach has not been plucked out of thin air either. Growing up in South Africa, Silic had artistic aspirations but, following her father's advice, followed a more traditional path and studied finance and economics at university. Marketing meant she could combine her capabilities with numbers and her artistic flair.

Her appreciation for creativity is apparent in her continued work with Mother and, in particular, in both parts of the surreal ‘Believe’ campaign. The first shows a crowd of thumping dancers celebrating a giant AI chicken, the second features the discovery of a magical egg and a lake filled with gravy.