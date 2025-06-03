KFC Unveils Finger Lickin' Fork

KFC’s Rice Bowls are so saucy, delicious and messy that fans on social media don’t think they are conducive to eating with your fingers.

In a campaign created by Mother to address this feedback, KFC has unveiled a unique product innovation, the Finger Lickin’ Fork. A bespoke silver hand-shaped utensil, handcrafted by jeweller Sam Ozanne.

KFC is sending these exclusive forks to fans on social media, providing them with a practical and premium utensil to keep for all the KFC Rice Bowls they’ll enjoy in the future.