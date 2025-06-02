M&S Says 'Summer Like You Mean It'

"It’s the small moments, tucked between big plans, that often feel the most memorable," says Kirsty Minns, Partner at Mother Design. "With 'Summer Like You Mean It,' we're showing how a holiday in style can transform those little moments into the big, special memories they truly are."

The film opens with a woman stepping off a plane, greeted by the warm, golden air of summer. A gentle breeze ripples through her hair and clothes – that unmistakable moment when the holiday truly begins. She is joined by her family, with excited smiles and sun-drenched energy. The scene transitions to a poolside setting. She spritzes herself, soaking in the scent of summer, inspired by the nostalgic smell of sun cream, while her children leap joyfully into the water. Next, we see another woman cooling off while opening a freezer packed with ice lollies. A refreshing wave of cold air washes over her, providing sweet relief from the heat.

It concludes with a sunset scene: she steps onto her balcony, basking in the amber glow after a long day in the sun. The air is still warm, the sky fades into dusk, and there’s a buzz of anticipation for the evening ahead.

Running across TV, billboards, digital, and social platforms, the campaign will be widely visible. OOH advertising will dominate London, Manchester, Edinburgh, Liverpool, and Sheffield with billboards in high-impact locations, maximising visibility, alongside taxi wraps in London and Manchester.