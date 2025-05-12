Ikea celebrates 'Bag To Rule Them All'
A new out-of-home campaign has been created to mark the much-awaited opening of the retailer's new Oxford Street store
IKEA’s new flagship store, at 214 Oxford Street, spans three floors and 5,800 square metres, offering 6,000 products, with 3,500 available to takeaway.
To celebrate IKEA’s arrival on the UK’s most iconic high street, creative agency Mother positioned the FRAKTA bag as the ultimate shopping bag, positioning it as ‘one bag to rule them all.’
When on an Oxford Street spree, the first thing everyone does is transfer our smaller bags to the biggest and most robust one. And there’s no bag better for the job than the blue FRAKTA.
This is epitomised in our OOH campaign, shot by Marloes Haarmans, where we see FRAKTA bags holding various hauls of Oxford Street shopping, from high-end boutiques to sneaker stores.
The Oxford Circus takeover, shot by legendary street photographer Peter Funch, expands on the idea, with murals giving passersby the impression that they are surrounded by floods of commuters all equipped with the famous blue bag.