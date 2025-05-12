Ikea celebrates 'Bag To Rule Them All'

IKEA’s new flagship store, at 214 Oxford Street, spans three floors and 5,800 square metres, offering 6,000 products, with 3,500 available to takeaway.

To celebrate IKEA’s arrival on the UK’s most iconic high street, creative agency Mother positioned the FRAKTA bag as the ultimate shopping bag, positioning it as ‘one bag to rule them all.’

When on an Oxford Street spree, the first thing everyone does is transfer our smaller bags to the biggest and most robust one. And there’s no bag better for the job than the blue FRAKTA.