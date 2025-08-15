Prostate Cancer UK Calls On The Nation To Take A Stand

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men. 1 in 8 men will get it, and if you’re Black, your risk is double. Despite it being curable if found early, 12,000 dads, brothers, sons and mates die from the disease each year, and there is still no national screening programme. It shouldn’t be this way, and this campaign people all across the UK to join us, and stand together to take this challenge head on.

Running across TV, radio and out of home, the campaign speaks directly to 45-60-year-old men - many of whom are reluctant to make a fuss, but are precisely the ones at risk. It also reaches out to their wider network: partners, friends, families and colleagues with the aim to help drive change.

Many involved in the creation of the film have been directly impacted or have had someone close to them affected by prostate cancer. This included nurse Michael Lewis from the West Midlands, who makes a cameo appearance in the film and himself has had successful treatment for the disease. Michael said: “I consider myself lucky - my cancer was caught early, but for so many men it isn’t found until it’s harder to treat. Like this ad says, it’s about time more men knew about prostate cancer, and it’s about time we had an early detection programme. Prostate Cancer UK is a charity close to my heart, so I’m hugely excited to be a part of this ad. It’s so important to break the stigma of this disease, and by talking about it and being in the ad I hope I can help do that. We can put prostate cancer in its place and help save more men’s lives - lives like those of my friend, who wasn’t so lucky, but saved my life.”

The campaign follows last year’s successful campaign ‘A Future Full of Good Things’ which aimed to get more men a potentially lifesaving early diagnosis by encouraging them to use Prostate Cancer UK’s 30 second online risk checker.

The campaign will run nationwide, with media planning & buying handled by MI Media and PR managed by Prostate Cancer UK.

‘The Unexpected Hero’ is the latest campaign within the charity’s brand platform, ‘It’s About Time’, which seeks to empower men, and their loved ones, to take a stand against prostate cancer. The driving force behind the platform is righteous indignation, a sense that too many men are still dying needlessly, to create urgency at this critical moment in time.

Ali Day, Director of Communication at Prostate Cancer UK, said: “Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in England, yet awareness and urgency still lag behind. With ‘The Unexpected Hero’, we wanted to show that men are not alone - they’re supported by families, friends and communities. To get this message across most powerfully, we picked the person you’d least expect to be chasing prostate cancer, a young girl. She represents us all and her voice is our voice. This campaign is a powerful statement that we’re facing up to the growing challenge, but we can’t take it on alone. If we’re going to campaign for an early detection programme, fund lifesaving research and put prostate cancer in its place, we need more of us to stand together. So that no man has to face prostate cancer alone.”

Jim Thornton, Executive Creative Director at VCCP, added: "As a man of a certain age, I'm all too aware how prostate cancer creeps up on us blokes without any warning and kills 12000 of us a year. But not everyone's as aware. The team have brought this silent killer vividly to life to show how family and friends have a really important role to play in trying to keep their men safe. We all need to join Prostate Cancer UK and get righteously indignant about this colossal and unnecessary loss of life, and the loss of dads, uncles, grandads, brothers and cousins to their families.”

Actor, and voiceover in the advert, David Tennant said: “Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men. It’s curable if found early, but right now there are far too many men being diagnosed late. That’s why I’m proud to support Prostate Cancer UK and help raise awareness of this disease which 1 in 8 men will get. Early diagnosis saves lives."

