Trident Gum Looks To Inspire Gen Z

Perfetti Van Melle is proud to unveil TriDifferent, a new creative platform for Trident Gum designed to inspire Gen Z to break away from sameness and try something new — starting with a piece of gum.

TriDifferent is Trident’s new creative lens, encouraging audiences to embrace the unexpected. Rooted in the insight that younger consumers are seeking fresh, playful ways to break from sameness, the platform positions Trident as the spark that shifts your mindset — nudging you toward something different.

This also marks Trident’s first campaign since joining the Perfetti Van Melle portfolio in 2023, setting a fresh tone for the brand’s next chapter.

“We set out to build a message that reflects how consumers experience culture today,” said Ana Gomez del Campo, Global Marketing Manager at Perfetti Van Melle. “TriDifferent, captures the energy of a generation navigating a world where everything feels increasingly the same, from the sneakers you wear to the shows you stream. That sameness has created a desire for people to try something different; something that breaks from sameness.”

The campaign launches globally on August 4 and includes a mix of TV, digital, social and influencer-led content across key markets such as the United States, Canada, Spain, Portugal, and Greece. Featuring a vibrant visual system and energetic storytelling, the creative is designed to resonate with Gen Z’s appetite for originality, humour, and visual impact.

Brought to life through two short films and a series of social-first adaptations, TriDifferent showcases the small-but-impactful ways people can shake up their everyday lives, starting with Trident gum. With a wide variety of flavours, Trident becomes the catalyst for a more playful, expressive approach to life.