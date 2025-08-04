TriDifferent TVC

Trident Gum Looks To Inspire Gen Z

Created by FCB London and Chicago, 'TriDifferent' embraces the unexpected

By Creative Salon

04 August 2025

Perfetti Van Melle is proud to unveil TriDifferent, a new creative platform for Trident Gum designed to inspire Gen Z to break away from sameness and try something new — starting with a piece of gum. 

TriDifferent is Trident’s new creative lens, encouraging audiences to embrace the unexpected. Rooted in the insight that younger consumers are seeking fresh, playful ways to break from sameness, the platform positions Trident as the spark that shifts your mindset — nudging you toward something different.

This also marks Trident’s first campaign since joining the Perfetti Van Melle portfolio in 2023, setting a fresh tone for the brand’s next chapter.

“We set out to build a message that reflects how consumers experience culture today,” said Ana Gomez del Campo, Global Marketing Manager at Perfetti Van Melle. “TriDifferent, captures the energy of a generation navigating a world where everything feels increasingly the same, from the sneakers you wear to the shows you stream. That sameness has created a desire for people to try something different; something that breaks from sameness.”

The campaign launches globally on August 4 and includes a mix of TV, digital, social and influencer-led content across key markets such as the United States, Canada, Spain, Portugal, and Greece. Featuring a vibrant visual system and energetic storytelling, the creative is designed to resonate with Gen Z’s appetite for originality, humour, and visual impact. 

Brought to life through two short films and a series of social-first adaptations, TriDifferent showcases the small-but-impactful ways people can shake up their everyday lives, starting with Trident gum. With a wide variety of flavours, Trident becomes the catalyst for a more playful, expressive approach to life. 

The creative concept was developed by FCB London in collaboration with FCB Chicago, and directed by Gustav Sundström through MindsEye. It follows Perfetti Van Melle’s appointment of Interpublic Group as the global partner for some brands in its gum portfolio, which includes Trident, Dentyne, Stimorol, Hollywood, V6, Bubblicious, and Bubbaloo. 

“With its energy, playfulness, and spirit of having fun with who you are, TriDifferent is a big, ownable platform for Trident that captures Gen Z’s innate desire to explore and try new things,” added Owen Lee, Chief Creative Officer at FCB London. “Born from a really simple idea, that even a tiny moment can change your whole vibe, TriDifferent acts as a catalyst, empowering Gen Z to say yes to try something new and embrace life’s unexpected moments — one experience at a time.”

TriDifferent was the winning concept from the agency pitch and marks an exciting new chapter in revitalising Trident’s voice within the global gum category. 

Credits:

Client: Perfetti Van Melle

Global Marketing Director: Arun Sharma

Global Marketing Manager: Ana Gomez del Campo 

Global Senior Brand Manager: Patricia Russo 

Production Consultant: Ineke Koornstra

 

Agency: FCB London

Chief Executive Officer: Katy Wright 

Chief Creative Officer: Owen Lee 

Art Director: Paul Hancock

Copywriter: Dave Newbold

Chief Strategy Officer: Ben Jaffé

Planner: Anna Green 

Managing Partner: Helena Georghiou

Senior Account Director: Mikey Freeman

Senior Account Manager: Pooja Daswani 

Head of Art: Jack Walker 

Design Team: Dante Attuoni, Tessa Bridge, Maria Kay, Anne-Marie Leadbetter & Elliot Roberts-Lawrence

Agency Producer: Rachael Clarke 

Agency: FCB Chicago

Executive Creative Directors: Chris Walker, Alan Shen 

Art Director: Abby Rogers

Copywriter: Jake Dunnington and Nik Szpak

Project Manager: Lily Clark 

Production Company: MindsEye

Director: Gustav SundStröm

DOP: Kasper Wind

Executive Producer: Charlie Phillips

Producer: Sia Masoodian

Production Manager: Tom O'Driscoll

Service Company: 2.0 Film

Producer: Sebastian Krhlikar

Production Coordinator: Nina Wojčicki

1st AD: Tina Fratnik

Production Designer: Nataša Rogelj

Art Director: Urška Mazej

Stunt Supervisor: Filip Kržišnik

Stylist: Monika Lorber

Make-Up Artist: Margeta Rebolj

Hairdresser: Kristina Mandic

Edit House: TenThree

Editor: David Whitaker

Post House: Selected Works

VFX Lead:  Pete Hodsman

Colourist: Neilsan Bohl

Original composition & music supervision: Twelve Decibels

Sound Design: String and Tins

Sound Design: Kaspar Broyd

Secondary Sound Design: James Lyme

Audio Producers: Claire Toms, Katie Buxton & Millicent White

