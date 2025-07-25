Andrex Flips The Lid on Ads for health trackers

Niamh Finan, UK and Ireland Marketing Director at Kimberly-Clark commented: “Andrex is on a mission to break down the embarrassment barriers when it comes to the toilet and encourage the nation to ‘Get Comfortable’ with their bowel health. Partnering with Bowel Cancer UK, our joint mission is to change the narrative and tackle the stigma around point and drive earlier diagnosis by showing that looking back to track is the first step towards achieving this.”

“As a nation, we’re smart tracking obsessed, but people don’t realise that looking at their poo is one of the smartest things they can track — it’s a free daily health check,” said Kyle Harman-Turner, Executive Creative Director & Creative Partner at FCB London. “Working in partnership with Bowel Cancer UK, we can help people to confront their embarrassment and get comfortable speaking to a GP about any bowel related concerns. Because the best natural health tracker is your daily drop off.”

“Look Back & Track” launches this week and will run until the 26th October across the UK on video-on-demand TV, social media, in retailers and out-of-home in London, Liverpool and Manchester.

The campaign builds on a three-year partnership between Andrex and Bowel Cancer UK and follows an Oasis-themed mural that was unveiled in Manchester last week. Dubbed “Roll with It”, the mural is designed to encourage Oasis fans, queuing for the band’s concerts in the city in August and who largely fall within the 35 to 54 demographic of people who “rarely or never look at their poo”, to do so more often to check for signs of bowel cancer. Other initiatives have included the printing of bowel cancer symptoms on the back of over 100m packs of Andrex toilet tissue a year.

Credits:

Agency: FCB London

ECD/Creative Partner: Kyle Harman-Turner

Creatives: Lou Bouge, Rupert Thornborough, Matias Rojas, Ramiro Agulla

Design: Maria Kay

Business Director: Kirsten Barnes

Account Director: Sophie Ladmore